Stonehenge, estrutura de 4 mil anos, passa por restauração

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Stonehenge, estrutura de 4 mil anos, passa por restauração

Há 46 minutos

The story…

Future-proofing Stonehenge

Learn language related to…

construction

Need-to-know language…

scaffolding – temporary structure used outside buildings during repairs

protective headgear – item. such as a hard hat, used to avoid injury to the head in risky situations

lintels – horizontal bars placed across the top of a door or window

mortar – mixture of sand, water and other materials used to join bricks or stones

pillar – vertical column that supports part of a building

Answer this…

When was the last time there was conservation work on Stonehenge?

Transcript

Metal scaffolding may be an incongruous sight next to the ancient structure, and it will be taken down every evening over the next few weeks - such is the determination to keep Stonehenge open and looking as normal as possible.

This conservation work is in itself historic. The last time something of this scale was undertaken was more than 60 years ago, when the ladders were wooden, you could smoke a pipe while working and protective headgear was a woolly hat.

Much has changed over the decades, but the problems remain.

Heather Sebire, English Heritage

One of the lintels, for example, was stitched together in the 1950s. So, we're going to be doing some repair work to that because at the time they used a mortar that was very hard, and we're going to replace that with lime mortar.

Repairing, restoring, conserving. There are subtle differences, and at this World Heritage site - everything is tightly controlled. After all, they are working in the footsteps of giants.

John Maguire, BBC reporter

Now they may not have used phrases like ‘structural engineer’ or ‘architect’ four and a half thousand years ago, but they were very clever people. On top of each pillar there’s a tenon joint – it’s that bit of rock that you can see sticking up. They would go inside this mortise hole, so the lintels would have sat on top of the pillars. We think this one was never actually placed on top of the pillar. We don’t know why. As with so much in Stonehenge, it remains a mystery.

With our changing climate, English Heritage is aware that the stones will face different weather patterns. So, the hope is to future-proof the work for at least the next sixty, seventy, maybe a hundred years.

Did you get it?

When was the last time there was conservation work on Stonehenge?