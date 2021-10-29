As novas profissões criadas pela 'indústria verde'

As novas profissões criadas pela 'indústria verde'

Há 29 minutos

New jobs in the ‘green’ industry

Learn language related to…

Climate change

Need-to-know language…

zero carbon – a situation in which no carbon is released into the atmosphere

solar – from the sun

carbon – chemical element that when burnt causes greenhouse gases

sustainable – able to be used over a long period of time

renewable – able to naturally replace itself so it never runs out

Answer this…

Which industry is Bridie about to join?

Watch the video online: https://bbc.in/3aybdE1

Transcript

There are jobs that hardly existed a generation ago. Bridie is learning to maintain wind turbines, Paul makes heat pumps to replace gas boilers, and Beth is at work on a futuristic farm. All three are zero carbon - to help with climate change.

Beth Campbell, Jones Food Company

I think for my generation it’s a huge deal. Like, it's affecting us now. We’re starting to see the problems that the climate change is causing now – and with the ice caps melting and the world heating and all these deadlines being set by the government… things have to happen now.

In the purple light of her vertical farm, Beth explains how the water's recycled, the crops are sold locally, and the power is solar - from panels on the roof in this industrial estate in Scunthorpe [UK].

Beth Campbell, Jones Food Company

This is the future. If you can grow stuff that's supposed to grow in Italy in here, in the UK - you can grow it anywhere in the world. You could grow it in the Middle East, in Africa - and then you cut out all the transportation. So, you're saving money, time, resources – and carbon, I reckon - and carbon – a lot of carbon. You're not flying basil all over the world.

Paul McGoogan reckons he’s also in an industry of the future. The heat pumps being made here in Livingston release no carbon. And for him, a green career is safe.

Paul McGoogan, Mitsibishi Electric

Me and my girlfriend, we’ve just bought a new home, and the next step for us is hopefully to start a family. So, knowing that we are doing our bit in this company to create a better, brighter, future, a more sustainable future for my family and for generations to come – it’s a big deal to me.

As an apprentice, Bridie is getting ready to join the offshore wind industry.

From Grimsby, she'll head out to the North Sea - to the giant turbines there - rather than to the fishing grounds that once made her hometown famous.

Bridie Salmon, Orsted

It's really nice to see that growing from fishing to engineering – and from, kind of, an old industry, to a renewable green one. The North Sea… I don't think many people romanticise the North Sea, but on a quiet day when the Sun’s rising, I think one could certainly do that - so I can't wait. It'll be great.

So, there are new green opportunities - and they’re essential for the UK to go zero carbon. And we'll soon see if enough are being created to make that a reality.

Did you get it?

Which industry is Bridie about to join?