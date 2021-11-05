A descoberta das 'mais antigas pinturas rupestres já encontradas'

The story…

World’s oldest known cave art

Learn language related to…

old things and the past

Need-to-know language…

ancestors – people from whom others are descended

archaeologists – people who study history and prehistory through old objects

ancient – something from the distant past

decaying – becoming ruined because of age

crumble – break into small pieces

Answer this…

What could be damaging the paintings?

Transcript

Here in this remote valley is the world’s oldest known paintings of animals. The discovery, made by Basran Burhan, a doctoral student at Australia’s Griffith University.

Basran Burhan, archaeologist

On a map, we found this unique location (on the island of Sulawesi, in Indonesia). The area is surrounded by mountains, and in the middle, there is this valley. So, we were curious and decided to explore. The name means 'buffalo cave'. During the monsoon, this area easily floods. So, in the past, our ancestors kept their buffaloes inside the cave, to protect them.

Fifty metres inside the cave, they found this panel that appears to tell the story of wild pigs fighting.

Basran Burha, archaeologist

The panel expresses quite a complex narrative. Two boars are painted on top of each other. If we look closely at [the) pigs, it looks like the artist has used a brush dipped into paint to make the strokes on the cave wall. We see a different style with the hands. It appears as if a spray technique was used. They put their hands on the wall and then sprayed the pigment on.

Using a uranium series isotope dating technique, it’s been revealed that it was made more than 45,000 years ago.

The team of archaeologists behind the discovery say even older paintings may be found in nearby caves.

This ancient art, a source of great national pride.

Researchers are warning that the art is decaying at an alarming rate due to the effects of climate change, rising temperatures causing these ancient paintings to crumble.

