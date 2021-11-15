Temporais, aumento de chuvas e do nível do mar: a vida nas ilhas Uist, no Atlântico Norte

Há 12 minutos

Transcript

On the edge of the Atlantic, islands which in parts seem as much water as they are land. Experts say the Uists [in the UK] are on the front line of climate change… and some of those who call this home are already adapting to their shifting landscape.

Donald MacPhee, Crofter

We seem to be getting a lot more rain – very… very unpredictable, whereas back in my father’s days you could guarantee that you'd have plenty of dry weather in August, September. But now it's very unpredictable.

And that's not the only challenge facing these islands, which are so exposed to wet and stormy weather.

Professor Stewart Angus, Coastal Ecologist, NatureScot

A lot of the land actually lies below the level of the sea from much of the tidal cycle. Secondly, you have rising sea levels. Thirdly, you have rising rainfall in winter. And you have the difficulty in a very low-lying environment of getting rid of that water.

The airport here provides a lifeline service to islanders. A million pounds has been spent on the latest work to protect the runway, which ends just metres from the shore.

Lorna Gordon, BBC Scotland Correspondent

This low-lying watery landscape is vulnerable to changes in our climate - with predictions that the sea level here could rise by as much as half a metre over the next few decades.

At the islands’ arts centre, a visual reminder of what the long-term effects could be.

Andy Mackinnon, Taigh Chearsabhagh Arts Centre

So, the line represents a nominal level that the sea will rise to. I hope that it does make people think about what we're doing.

And from the children here, out taking care of their local beach, messages in English and Gaelic of their hopes and fears are being sent to the climate summit in Glasgow.

"Stop sea levels rising. We could be under the water soon."

These small islands, hoping for big commitments from world leaders to mitigate the worst that climate change might bring.

