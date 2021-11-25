O método 'verde' de produzir hidrogênio, o combustível que não polui

The story…

Denmark’s green hydrogen

Learn language related to…

energy

Need-to-know language…

renewable – something that does not degrade and can be used again and again

clean fuel – energy used for heat and power which is made using renewable sources

plant – factory which produces energy or a particular product

grid – system of wires and cables through which electricity is distributed

fossil fuel – organic matter which is burnt for energy

Answer this…

What is used to produce green hydrogen?

Transcript

These giants of renewable energy tower over the Danish countryside. Here in Brande, a pioneering project offers what might be a glimpse of the future.

This enormous turbine is harnessing energy from the wind - and that power is being used to produce another type of clean fuel - hydrogen gas.

The pilot plant isn't connected to the grid. And the green hydrogen made here supplies local taxis.

Poul Skjaerbaek, Chief Innovation Officer, Siemens Gamesa

We can produce a maximum, like, eight kilos per hour with the equipment you see behind me here. So, it's, of course, extremely small. Nevertheless, eight kilos is actually what a car could drive, like, eight hundred kilometres on.

The need to slash our carbon emissions has brought hydrogen increasingly into focus.

Poul Skjaerbaek, Chief Innovation Officer, Siemens Gamesa

The good thing with hydrogen, when you burn it, you actually do not get the CO2 emissions, so what comes out of the exhaust is water, instead of all the nasty stuff we see today.

Today, most hydrogen, about ninety-five percent, is made using fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, however, is produced from water and renewable electricity. This facility in Kolding makes electrolysers - the technology needed to produce it.

Hydrogen has been touted as a climate solution before - but it hasn't really taken off. Proponents say it's a different picture today.

Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO, Green Hydrogen Systems

The difference is climate - the need to react rapidly on the climate change. Renewable electricity sources, they have become available in a much different volume than before and in the past - and they've also become much cheaper.

Dozens of new green hydrogen plants are now on the horizon. But much needs to be done if the hopes for this new clean fuel can live up to the hype.

Did you get it?

