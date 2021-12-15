Conheça o mais avançado navio de pesquisas polares

Conheça o mais avançado navio de pesquisas polares

Há 3 horas

The story…

Most advanced polar ship heads for Antarctic

Learn language related to…

sea travel

Need-to-know language…

set sail – begin a journey by boat or ship

top deck – highest level on a ship

living quarters – area in a ship where people sleep and rest

crew – people who work on a ship

vessel – large ship or boat

Answer this…

Where on the ship can the crew take a break?

Transcript

It's the most advanced polar ship ever to set sail. Named after Sir David Attenborough, it took just four years to build. Now it's getting ready for its first voyage to Antarctica.

Captain Will Whatley, British Antarctic Survey

Seeing the ship amongst the ice will be absolutely remarkable and it's something we are all really looking forward to. Working in the Antarctic, sometimes you might think you'd get used to it, but every time it still amazes us.

Rebecca Morelle, BBC Science Correspondent

This is a state-of-the-art research ship and here on the top deck is the helipad, so scientists and the crew can be brought to and from the ship while she's at sea.

In here, you have the living quarters, a cosy cabin for two, because the crew on here can stay on board for two months at a time. There's room for 30 crew and 60 scientists on the ship.

And this is the all-important coffee shop, where after a hard day of polar research, the crew can come in and take a bit of a break.

This big hole in the middle of the ship goes all the way from the sea up to here. It's called a ‘moon pool’ and it means that scientists can access the ocean with their instruments, whatever the weather.

It's not just the water, scientists will be studying every aspect of this rapidly changing ecosystem - from the animals that live there, to the creatures they feed on, and the nature of the ice itself. This ship will transform our understanding of the poles.

Dr Sophie Fielding, Biological Oceanographer, British Antarctic Survey

The beauty of this ship, is that we can bring lots of scientists from different diverse disciplines together on the same ship with lots of brilliant state-of-the-art facilities for each of those groups. So, we can bring biologists, chemists, geologists, physicists all together. And that's really important when we're addressing issues around the environment.

The Sir David Attenborough will head off in a few weeks, stopping at the Falklands on the way to Antarctica, and the man it’s named after has recorded a special message for when it sets sail.

Sir David Attenborough's voice

Your attention please. Any personnel on board, not sailing with the vessel, please disembark.

Did you get it?

Where on the ship can the crew take a break?