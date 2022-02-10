O país que está proibindo chefes de contatar funcionários fora do horário de trabalho

Há 24 minutos

The story…

Out-of-hours work ban

Learn language related to…

work

Need-to-know language…

civil servant – someone who works for a government department

job – regular paid work

boss – person in charge of workers in a company

normal hours – period of time for work fixed by companies according to the rules

private sector – part of the economy not run by the state

Answer this…

What is the idea behind these new rules about working hours?

Transcript

The makings of a Belgian shepherd’s pie. Delphine, a civil servant, is preparing dinner for her friends. With a life outside of work, she welcomes ways to help people switch off.

Delphine Piraux, civil servant

Especially for young people. It's not always clear when they have to be available or not. Because when you begin a new job, you want to be perfect, you know. And you think, ‘if I don’t answer that email at ten o'clock at night, maybe my boss will not like it’. So now I think it's going to be, yeah, a cultural change.

The new rules mean outside normal hours bosses can't get in touch, although there are exceptions. Workers also shouldn’t be disadvantaged by not answering calls and emails.

The idea - better wellbeing, less stress.

Vox-pop

It's a good idea as people move more and more towards digital works especially.

You work your eight hours and then you go home.

I think it's part of the job to be there when it's necessary.

The minister in charge of the law change says there are plans to expand it to the private sector. But critics question the need for further regulation.

Jessica Parker, BBC reporter

What would you say to people who suggest this is actually a bad idea, inefficient maybe?

Petra de Sutter, Minister for Public Administration

It is a misconception to think that you really should work 24-7 because we see that a lot of people cannot cope with that. And they are falling out.

Dinner's in the oven. The mood is relaxed.

Similar laws have been introduced in France, Italy and Spain.

But Delphine's cat Mystique could perhaps best lead by example on how to unwind!

