A família que enfrenta o preconceito contra o albinismo

Há 33 minutos

The story…

A family’s hope of ending discrimination

Learn language related to…

discrimination

Need-to-know language…

to face – to endure something unpleasant

bullying – behaviour that seeks to hurt or frighten someone

uniqueness – the quality of being unusual

educate – give information to someone so they can understand an issue

stigma – feeling of disapproval based on prejudice

Answer this…

What is albinism?

Watch the video online

Transcript

Since birth, Naseem, Haider and their four siblings have had to face severe bullying and discrimination because of the way they look.

All six of them have albinism - which is a genetic condition that affects the production of melanin - the pigment which gives colour to the skin, hair and eyes.

People with albinism often have white or very light blonde hair and also suffer from other medical conditions including eye problems.

Naseem Akhtar

We have poor eyesight, so really severe sight that can’t be corrected with glasses. So, we are unable to drive. As soon as the temperature starts rising, you know, we have to start putting the sunblock on, so that we don’t burn and get skin cancer.

The siblings inherited the condition from their parents and despite the challenges the family has faced, they say they all have grown to like their condition and are proud of their identities.

Naseem Akhtar

What I like about it is that it gives me a unique outlook on life. I connect with more people because of my uniqueness.

And it is this uniqueness that has helped Naseem and her family to win the Guinness Book of World Records title for having the most siblings with albinism.

Naseem Akhtar

We knew we were a unique family and to celebrate our uniqueness, I thought let’s do this and winning the Guinness World Record is amazing.

The siblings say that they are glad that none of their children have this condition and wouldn’t have to go through any of the discrimination and challenges that they have had to face.

Musarat Begum

I am really happy because he wouldn’t have to experience the bullying, or he wouldn't go through the vision difficulties that I go through, or I have been through in my past.

The family hope that by sharing their story and experiences they can educate people about albinism and help remove the stigma attached to it.

Did you get it?

What is albinism?