Peixe 'extinto' no México é reintroduzido na natureza graças a zoo inglês

A reprodução deste formato de vídeo não é compatível com seu dispositivo

Peixe 'extinto' no México é reintroduzido na natureza graças a zoo inglês

Há 26 minutos

The story…

‘Extinct’ fish returns to the wild

Learn language related to…

appearing and disappearing

Need-to-know language…

missing – someone or something that can’t be found where it should be

under the radar – not noticed

bringing (something) back – reintroducing something

recovering – returning to what it was before

make a comeback – regain a former state, return to prominence

Answer this…

How many animals were introduced to the wild?

Transcript

A little-known species with an extraordinary story. The Tequila fish is a small freshwater fish that lives in the rivers and lakes of southwest Mexico.

But it's been missing, presumed extinct, for more than a decade. And it's just one of thousands of aquatic creatures that are facing extinction, but have slipped under the radar.

Now with the help of conservationists at Chester Zoo (in England), scientists in Mexico have reversed that extinction - bringing captive-bred fish back to the wild.

The team has now confirmed that the fish are breeding and that the population is recovering here.

Gerardo Garcia, Chester Zoo

They're doing well. They started with the introduction of 1,500 animals. So, now we are talking about from 1,500 individuals now to tens of thousands. And now what we're seeing is that this species is slowly [started] expanding into the river system, which is exactly what we wanted. So that is a very good start and hopefully that will be more species looking forward.

Among the estimated one million species under threat around the world, a third of wildlife that depends on freshwater habitats are sliding towards extinction.

And the ongoing loss of clean, healthy rivers and lakes threatens our food and water supplies too.

So here in Jalisco, Mexico, the community stepped in - local people trained with the scientists to take on long-term monitoring of this vital river network to ensure it's clean and healthy for both people and wildlife.

Amid a biodiversity crisis, it's a sign that with people's help, nature can make a comeback.

Did you get it?

How many animals were introduced to the wild?