O trágico assassinato de um casal de ciclistas nas mãos de simpatizantes do 'Estado Islâmico'

After four wonderful, unexpected days in Algeciras (and a very, very lovely Christmas), we hit the road rested and nourished to begin the climb into the mountains of the Sierra Nevada. ⛰️🏔️🏞️🚵 Lots of uphills to come, but It is already pretty spectacular. 🇪🇸 ❤️💛❤️

