Ser muito gordo ou muito magro 'pode custar 4 anos de vida', aponta estudo

The information you've given us indicates you are overweight.
Research shows that a BMI above the healthy range can increase your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.
A healthy BMI for a person of your height would be 18.5-24.9. If you're of Asian descent you have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes at a lower BMI and waist circumference. A healthy BMI for you would be 18.5-23.
Losing even a small amount of weight, if sustained, can have a big impact. For most people changing your diet is by far the best way to lose weight. Activity can help you maintain your target weight, and can have other health benefits, but increasing activity alone is not nearly as effective as diet at helping you shed the pounds.
Even small changes like reducing portion sizes or choosing lower calorie snacks and drinks can help you lose weight or stop putting it on.
The information you've given us indicates you're in the obese category.
Research shows that having a BMI in this range will significantly increase your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.
There's lots of support available to help you make changes, either to lose weight or to stop putting on weight.
The information you've given us indicates you're in the very obese category.
Research shows that having a BMI in this range will significantly increase your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.
If you are concerned, or would like to find out more, speak to your doctor or GP. If you are ready to make lifestyle changes, there is lots of support available.
Alguns especialistas questionam se o IMC é uma forma precisa para analisar a saúde de uma pessoa.
Mas Katarina Kos, professora de Diabetes e Obesidade da Universidade de Exeter, no Reino Unido, acredita que sim.
"Para a maioria das pessoas, o IMC é uma boa medida.".
Kos acrescenta que o estudo não contém dados surpreendentes, mas lembra que quem tem excesso de peso e consegue reduzir seu IMC pode colher benefícios para a saúde.
"Dados de remissão de diabetes mostram como dietas de baixa caloria e perda de peso podem melhorar o diabetes, por exemplo", destaca.
Ela discorda, contudo, das conclusões da pesquisa que apontam ainda que um IMC mais alto em pessoas mais velhas não seria tão perigoso, porque um pouco de peso extra seria um fator de "proteção" para elas.
Kos realizou um estudo sobre o tema contemplando pessoas entre 60 e 69 anos no ano passado - e seu artigo sobre o chamado paradoxo da obesidade (pessoas obesas que estariam protegidas contra as complicações decorrentes do excesso de peso) não dão suporte à teoria presente no estudo.