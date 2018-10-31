Ser muito gordo ou muito magro 'pode custar 4 anos de vida', aponta estudo

BMI is a standard way of measuring if people are a healthy weight for their height. For most adults 18.5 to 24.9 is the healthy range.

Your BMI is [bmi_result] which is in the [bmi_category] category.

About [percent]% of [gender_plural] in your age group in [user_country] are overweight, obese or very obese.

Your BMI is [comparative] the average of [bmi_score] for a [gender_singular] in your age group ([user_age_group]) in [user_country].

In [region] , the figure is about [percentage]% of [gender_plural].

In all parts of the UK, the majority of the adult population is overweight, obese or very obese, according to the latest national surveys.

What does this mean for you?

The information you've given us indicates you could be underweight. There can be health risks associated with a low BMI such as anaemia, osteoporosis, a weakened immune system and fertility problems. This is not a medical diagnostic tool so don't panic if this isn't the result you were expecting to see. If you're concerned about your weight, or your health in general, speak to a healthcare professional such as your GP.

You're in the healthy range which is great. Research shows that having a healthy BMI can reduce your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers. But not all people with a BMI in this range have a lower risk. Other factors such as smoking, high blood cholesterol or high blood pressure will increase your risk. If you're of Asian descent you have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes at a lower BMI and waist circumference. A healthy BMI for you would be 18.5-23. We're more likely to gain weight as we get older so to stay a healthy weight you may need to make small changes to your diet or your activity levels as you age.

The information you've given us indicates you are overweight. Research shows that a BMI above the healthy range can increase your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. A healthy BMI for a person of your height would be 18.5-24.9. If you're of Asian descent you have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes at a lower BMI and waist circumference. A healthy BMI for you would be 18.5-23. Losing even a small amount of weight, if sustained, can have a big impact. For most people changing your diet is by far the best way to lose weight. Activity can help you maintain your target weight, and can have other health benefits, but increasing activity alone is not nearly as effective as diet at helping you shed the pounds. Even small changes like reducing portion sizes or choosing lower calorie snacks and drinks can help you lose weight or stop putting it on.

The information you've given us indicates you're in the obese category. Research shows that having a BMI in this range will significantly increase your risk of serious health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. A healthy BMI for a person of your height would be 18.5-24.9. If you're of Asian descent you have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes at a lower BMI and waist circumference. A healthy BMI for you would be 18.5-23. Losing even a small amount of weight, if sustained, can have a big impact. For most people changing your diet is by far the best way to lose weight. Activity can help you maintain your target weight, and can have other health benefits, but increasing activity alone is not nearly as effective as diet at helping you shed the pounds. There's lots of support available to help you make changes, either to lose weight or to stop putting on weight.