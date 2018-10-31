Ser muito gordo ou muito magro 'pode custar 4 anos de vida', aponta estudo

Ian Westbrook Repórter de saúde da BBC News
  31 outubro 2018

Você sabe qual é o seu IMC?

Estar muito acima ou muito abaixo do peso pode reduzir em quatro anos a expectativa de vida, segundo um estudo publicado na revista científica The Lancet Diabetes e Endocrinology.

A pesquisa, uma das mais abrangentes do tipo, envolveu quase 2 milhões de pessoas que estavam registradas no sistema de saúde do Reino Unido.

Os pesquisadores descobriram que, a partir dos 40 anos, quem está dentro da faixa de Índice de Massa Corporal (IMC) saudável apresenta menor risco de morte.

As pessoas que estão nas extremidades superiores ou inferiores da escala do IMC, por sua vez, teriam chances maiores de viverem menos.

O IMC é calculado dividindo o peso pela altura ao quadrado.

Para adultos, o IMC "saudável" varia entre 18,5 e 25.

A maioria dos médicos diz que esse é o melhor método para descobrir se alguém é obeso, uma vez que é preciso e simples de medir.

'Nível ideal'

O estudo mostrou que a expectativa de vida de homens e mulheres obesos era 4,2 anos e 3,5 anos mais curta, respectivamente, do que de quem estava dentro da faixa de peso saudável do IMC.

Para quem estava abaixo peso, a diferença registrada foi de 4,3 anos (homens) e 4,5 anos (mulheres) anos.

O IMC foi associado a praticamente todos os tipos de causa de morte por doença - incluindo câncer, problemas cardiovasculares e doenças respiratórias.

Image caption Pessoas com IMC distante do 'ideal', tanto para baixo quanto para cima, têm maior risco de morte, segundo estudo

No entanto, nem todos que estavam na categoria saudável apresentaram um risco menor de desenvolver doenças, de acordo com o autor do artigo, Krishnan Bhaskaran.

"Para a maioria das causas de morte, descobrimos que havia um nível 'ideal' de IMC, com o risco de morte aumentando tanto abaixo quanto acima desse nível", disse à BBC.

"Quanto maior a diferença de peso, maior a associação que observamos com o risco de mortalidade."

"Assim, uma diferença de cerca de 3 kg faria uma diferença relativamente pequena (mas real). Identificamos esses pequenos efeitos porque este era um estudo muito grande", acrescenta.

Alguns especialistas questionam se o IMC é uma forma precisa para analisar a saúde de uma pessoa.

Mas Katarina Kos, professora de Diabetes e Obesidade da Universidade de Exeter, no Reino Unido, acredita que sim.

"Para a maioria das pessoas, o IMC é uma boa medida.".

Kos acrescenta que o estudo não contém dados surpreendentes, mas lembra que quem tem excesso de peso e consegue reduzir seu IMC pode colher benefícios para a saúde.

"Dados de remissão de diabetes mostram como dietas de baixa caloria e perda de peso podem melhorar o diabetes, por exemplo", destaca.

Ela discorda, contudo, das conclusões da pesquisa que apontam ainda que um IMC mais alto em pessoas mais velhas não seria tão perigoso, porque um pouco de peso extra seria um fator de "proteção" para elas.

Kos realizou um estudo sobre o tema contemplando pessoas entre 60 e 69 anos no ano passado - e seu artigo sobre o chamado paradoxo da obesidade (pessoas obesas que estariam protegidas contra as complicações decorrentes do excesso de peso) não dão suporte à teoria presente no estudo.

