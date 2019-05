View this post on Instagram

Scenes from the field! @weareyuvaa is visiting youth-led NGOs in each city we visit to gather personal stories that shed light on young India. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here, we visited Life is a Ball, where youth educate younger children about teamwork, resilience, and gender equality through sports. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #chennai #roadtrip #indiatravel #wethestories #yuvaa #weareyuvaa #vanlife #southindia #documentary #fulbright