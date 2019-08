Puxado por Porsche, ciclista alcança 280km/h e bate recorde no Reino Unido

View this post on Instagram

We did it. Just back from Elvington and this is the first chance we’ve had to reflect on our achievement, a new world record. Records are difficult to break because they push the limits of human endeavour, team work and technology. We were certainly on the limit with all of these. Add in awful weather during Friday’s test day and we genuinely thought the target of 170mph would be beyond our reach. By 10am on Saturday we incredibly managed to change our circumstances and the virtual aerodynamic modelling we had applied and the new pace car from Porsche gave us the chance to break the record held previously for 24 years. We are all happy and overwhelming relieved to now be at this stage - 174.339mph. A New Men’s World Record. The next goal is to go over 200mph. With so much at stake at these speeds the support of others is critical. #whatateam #tonamejustafew Jon from @fenwicksbike caring for the car, bike and above all the rest of the team. @grant.l.wildman from @schwalbetyresuk doing supply runs for food and materials. Rich from @physioatthelodge and his incredible taping skills (look closely at the canopy). @jrcroxford from @harperadamsuni with his unique engineering insight. @adamroberts covering all the film footage and data. Adey from @adey_dent stepping in last minute as driver. And of course the #thebravestmaniknow Neil Campbell @operationpacemaker