'Passei minha vida com medo de ser chamada de gorda, até descobrir o movimento Body Positivity'

How long did it take you to believe that your body was wrong? For me, 4 years was all the time it took to soak up the message that fat was the worst thing that I could be. Worse than mean. Worse than selfish. Worse than rude. Fat was the worst of the worst. A handful of years living in our culture will do that to you. Look around and you'll see what I mean: 💜 Diet culture wherever you turn - adverts telling you that weight loss is the key to happiness on our screens, in our magazines, whenever we walk down a billboard lined street. · 💙 Constant whispers of pounds lost and calories regretted, endless praise of people who've managed to shrink their bodies by any means necessary (even if that means is actually dangerous or harmful), and criticism of the ones who've 'let themselves go' or 'lost the battle of the bulge'. · 💛 Images of beauty celebrated everywhere you look that don't represent what 95% of us see in our mirrors. Even the 5% who fit societal standards of beauty fall short against the work of a photoshop wand, erasing every lump, bump, crease, mark, scar, blemish and hair. How can we believe that our bodies are worth something when we never see them positively represented around us? · 💚 Rampant fatphobia passed off as 'just a joke', 'for their own good', or 'out of concern'. Fat people in our society are instantly labelled as lazy, ugly, unintelligent, unworthy, a burden. The lesson sinks in: to be fat is to be less than. Less valuable. Less worthy of respect. Less deserving of the space you take up. We forget that our human value has nothing to do with our size, and that nobody should be treated as less than human simply for how their body looks. We take in the messages younger than we think. We hear how the people around us talk about their bodies and the bodies of others. We see the images. We see ourselves. We notice the difference... We have to fight back. Because NONE of us deserve to go through life believing that our bodies are battlefields and our flesh has to be fought against before we get to feel like we're worth something. We are worth the world exactly as we are, we always were, we always will be. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 #BodyPositivePower