‘Voltei a ter sensibilidade nos seios’: jovem conta sobre inovadora cirurgia de mastectomia preventiva

🚨 IMPORTANT PSA 🚨 ⁣ ⁣ Most women have little to no sensation in their breasts after mastectomy. Can you imagine how hard that is? Unable to feel hugs. Unable to feel a baby against your breasts. Unable to feel pleasure. You can’t feel a seatbelt or a wave, your bra or your puppy snuggle into you. ⁣ ⁣ One of the most incredible aspects of my mastectomy and reconstruction, and a huge reason why I chose @drannepeled as my surgeon, is because she and @peledmigraine do nerve preservation and nerve grafting during surgery to PRESERVE SENSATION in women. That means that during mastectomy Dr. Anne works to preserve the nerves in the chest instead of cutting into them, so that women can retain sensation. If they can’t be preserved, Dr. Ziv uses nerve grafting to literally reconnect nerves to preserve sensation. It’s extremely new— their first paper on nerve grafting was in August— and an absolutely incredible breakthrough in women’s health and breast oncological surgery. ⁣ ⁣ If you’re interested in nerve preservation or grafting, please please PLEASE make sure that your surgeon has a history of performing this surgery. Ask about success rates, talk to prior patients and use your community!!!!!⁣ ⁣ I’ve heard stories of women going to surgeons who say they know how to do nerve preservation/grafting but they don’t and then they can’t actually do the procedure in the OR, so women wake up without having had it done. This is SO AWFUL and inappropriate and absolutely should not happen. ⁣ ⁣ If you’re interested in finding a surgeon who is certified in nerve preservation/grafting, a great resource is Resensation.com! Also SO happy to talk to anyone about my experience with Dr. Anne & Ziv Peled, so please ask me any questions you may have. All women deserve sensation post-mastectomy, and I’m so excited for this option to become available to more and more women. ⁣ ⁣ Here’s their paper for the curious: https://journals.lww.com/prsgo/Fulltext/2019/07000/Nerve_Preservation_and_Allografting_for_Sensory.30.aspx#JCL1