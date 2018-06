A violenta e misteriosa morte do polêmico rapper XXXTentacion em plena luz do dia na Flórida, nos EUA

This kid was a genius . true artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults and we was willing to pay for his sins.. but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self . He wanted to be better. he loves everyone so much . He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I Invited him to La this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come 💛 . He used every second of his life to create . He reppped Florida to his core.. I love this kid . He was gonna do so much more he promised me 💔

