Voluntários encaram uma 'maré de plástico'

The story…

Tackling a tide of plastic

Learn language related to…

helping the planet

Need-to-know language…

the final straw – the latest in a series of problems which forces you to take action

strong sign – clear and obvious evidence

responsibility – duty to care (for something)

functioning – working correctly

trajectory – the way in which something develops over time

Answer this…

How many tonnes of plastic bottles do the volunteers collect every time they clean the beach?

Watch the video online.

Transcript

Chris Krauss, Sea The Bigger Picture

My name is Chris Krauss and we have been cleaning beaches for two and a half years. We are here at the mouth of the Black River in Cape Town, busy cleaning this beach, which dumps three and a half tonnes of plastic every day into the ocean.

I'm a free diver, so we spend most of our weekends in the ocean. The final straw, so to speak, was a big shopping bag which wrapped itself over my face. That was, to me, a rather strong sign that I needed to do something.

Every clean we at least remove half a tonne of PET (plastic) bottles. To give you an idea: each bottle this size weighs about 20 grams - so you can imagine how many bottles come in half a tonne.

Plastic is a petrol and fossil fuel product. Therefore, it is part of the global warming issue. It takes a lot of fossil fuels to make plastic and it is almost a pure fossil fuel in itself.

Waseem Rhoda, Volunteer

My name is Waseem Rhoda and I've been cleaning beaches with Sea The Bigger Picture for about two years now. I believe we have a responsibility as citizens to keep the beaches clean because a lot of this rubbish ends up in the ocean and consumed by what I think a lot of us enjoy - seafood.

Roxy Zunckel, Volunteer

My name is Roxy Zunckel and I have been cleaning beaches for the last, I'd say, 10 years. “You can't have any green without the blue" - that's what Sylvia Earle said. The ocean keeps the entire planet functioning and going around. We need to keep these spaces clean and safe so that we can keep on having our oxygen that we breathe.

Chris Krauss, Sea The Bigger Picture

We are killing our planet a lot faster than we thought. We have to protect it. Over 100 million marine animals are affected by plastic every single year. We cannot continue on this trajectory of millions of metric tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean.

Did you get it?

How many tonnes of plastic bottles do the volunteers collect every time they clean the beach?