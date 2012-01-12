Australiana escapa da morte depois que corda de bungee jump se rompe

Transcrição

Transcrição em português

111 metros acima do rio Zambezi.

Com apenas uma corda amarrada aos seus pés, uma australiana viciada em adrenalina se lança no vazio.

Mas o salto de bungee jump de Erin Langworthy virou um pesadelo quando a corda se rompeu.

Ela saiu inteira da aventura – aqui descrevendo como ela conseguiu nadar até a margem do rio.

Erin sofreu apenas cortes e pancadas e acha que é um milagre ter sobrevivido.

Vocabulário

adrenaline junkie - someone addicted to dangerous activities

into the void - into an empty space with no immediate touchable ground

a nightmare - a bad dream

in one piece - with no serious injuries

cuts and bruises - minor injuries

Exercício

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

adrenaline junkie / into the void / a nightmare / in one piece / cuts and bruises

1. "The ______________ that I have is the memories of when I lived under the Taliban," she said. "That's what we went through and that's what might come back."

2. She describes herself as an __________________ having already tried skydiving and body boarding down sand dunes.

3. The victim suffered __________________ in the attack.

4. "Four months ago I was in a very critical situation," Mr Chavez said. "Thanks be to God, four months have passed and here I am, all ________________ and on my feet." Mr Chavez, who has been in power since 1999, has said his illness will not stop him from standing for re-election next year.

5. Greece is "on the brink of the abyss", President Karolos Papoulias has warned, after three people died during protests over planned austerity measures. "We are all responsible so that it does not take the step ______________," the president said in a statement. It followed a day of violence during which protesters set fire to a bank, killing three employees.

Respostas