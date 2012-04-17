Boxeador é esperança de medalha de ouro para Mongólia

Script

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we’re hearing about a boxer from Mongolia and learning the words 'popular' and 'feat'.

Bader Uugan is a boxer from Mongolia.

Since he won a gold medal in the last Olympic games in Beijing, more and more people in Mongolia have started boxing.

BBC reporter Chris Hogg has been to meet Bader Uugan.

Listen for the words 'popular' and 'feat'.

Clip

Wrestling is the sport Mongolia is probably most famous for, but boxing is becoming more and more popular here and that's largely due to the success of this man.

This is Bader Uugan voted the best boxer in the world in 2008. That year he won Olympic gold for Mongolia in Beijing, a feat he plans to repeat in London.

Presenter

Listen again for the words 'popular' and 'feat'.

Clip

Wrestling is the sport Mongolia is probably most famous for, but boxing is becoming more and more popular here and that's largely due to the success of this man.

This is Bader Uugan voted the best boxer in the world in 2008. That year he won Olympic gold for Mongolia in Beijing, a feat he plans to repeat in London.

Presenter

Did you hear the word 'popular'?

On screen

popular

popular

Presenter

… boxing is becoming more and more popular here

Chris said the word 'feat'.

On screen

feat

feito

Presenter

a feat he plans to repeat in London

Well we have heard that boxing is becoming very popular in Mongolia since Bader Uugan's success.

Now, let's hear from some people in London. What do they think is popular in London?

Vox pops

Shopping is very popular in London as there are a lot of shops!

I think that museums are very popular in London because a lot of them are free to enter.

Going to the theatre is very popular in London because there are many famous shows.

On screen

Shopping is very popular in London as there are a lot of shops!

I think that museums are very popular in London because a lot of them are free to enter.

Going to the theatre is very popular in London as there are many famous shows.

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Boxing idioms

In the video we heard about Mongolian boxer, Bader Uugan.

Below are some idioms to do with boxing.

take it on the chin: to accept an unpleasant situation or remark without complaining

below the belt: usually used to refer to a remark that is unfair and hurtful

roll with the punches: to deal with a series of difficult events

throw in the towel: to stop doing something because you don't believe you can achieve your goal

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. I thought the reporter's remarks were unfair and ________________.

2. In life things don't always go the way you want them to go, you have to ________________.

3. My training wasn't going very well and I thought about ________________ but my coach

motivated me to keep going.

4. If you want to be famous, you need to be able to deal with criticism and________________.

Boxing vocabulary

In the video we heard about Mongolian boxer, Bader Uugan.

Below is some boxing vocabulary:

a boxing ring: an area where a boxing match takes place

rounds: periods of time in a boxing match

a weigh-in: a meeting before the boxing match, when boxers are weighed

Now complete the sentences with the correct word/phrase from above.

1. The two boxers met for the first time at the _____________ before the fight.

2. Usually in men's boxing, _____________ last three minutes each.

3. In boxing there are ropes around the outside of the _____________.

Answers

Boxing idioms

1. I thought the reporter's remarks were unfair and below the belt.

2. In life things don't always go the way you want them to go, you have to roll with the

punches.

3. My training wasn't going very well and I thought about throwing in the towel but my coach

motivated me to keep going.

4. If you want to be famous, you need to be able to deal with criticism and take it on the chin.

Boxing vocabulary

1. The two boxers met for the first time at the weigh-in before the fight.

2. Usually in men's boxing, rounds last three minutes each.

3. In boxing there are ropes around the outside of the boxing ring.