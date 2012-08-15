Tango é usado como terapia para cardíacos na Argentina

Transcript

Transcrição em português

O tango já foi descrito como uma tristeza que se pode dançar. Mas agora o ritmo está sendo usado como terapia médica.

Médicos na Argentina descobriram que o tango é útil como técnica de reabilitação para pacientes em recuperação de cirurgias cardíacas ou problemas coronários.

Segundo as estatísticas, apenas 15% dos pacientes seguem os programas tradicionais de recuperação.

Os médicos esperam que aulas grátis de tango sejam mais atraentes que uma sessão de esteira rolante.

Vocabulary

sorrow - sadness

rehabilitation - process of recovery

coronary - relating to the veins around the heart

stats - short form of ‘statistics’

treadmill - machine in a gym which people run or walk on to exercise

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

sorrow / rehabilitation / coronary / stats / treadmill

1. Now a specialist spinal injury and __________ centre, it describes itself as the only independent unit of its kind in the UK.

2. We are in deep __________ because of her sudden unexpected death.

3. Dr Freddy Patel said Mr Tomlinson, who was pushed to the ground by a policeman at the G20 protests in London in 2009, had died of __________ artery disease.

4. Participants exercise on a static bike or __________ while watching video clips of different environments, including some from the county.

5. And I would agree that recorded crime __________ are not the best measure of crime trends.

Answers

1. Now a specialist spinal injury and rehabilitation centre, it describes itself as the only independent unit of its kind in the UK.

Source: Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital staff 'not getting pay'

bbc.in/TkBpBP

2. We are in deep sorrow because of her sudden unexpected death.

Source: Romanian pianist Mihaela Ursuleasa dies aged 33

bbc.in/NqcSGc

3. Dr Freddy Patel said Mr Tomlinson, who was pushed to the ground by a policeman at the G20 protests in London in 2009, had died of coronary artery disease.

Source: Dr Freddy Patel labelled 'misleading' over Tomlinson case

bbc.in/NtCGE2

4. Participants exercise on a static bike or treadmill while watching video clips of different environments, including some from the county.

Source: Scientists study health benefits of Cornish coastline

bbc.in/JJrbqH

5.And I would agree that recorded crime stats are not the best measure of crime trends

Source: Is Britain behaving better?

bbc.in/MmSGsy