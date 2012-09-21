Cidade italiana cria 'trilha filosófica' para estimular visitantes a ponderar sobre a vida

Transcript

Where to turn to in an economic crisis?

Philosophy. This Italian town set up a trail to encourage people to ponder life.

It includes a chair that utters words of wisdom.

This bar owner in Corigliano d’Otranto serves up drinks and cards with questions like: ‘Why have I been born?’

The local philosopher’s helping hand is very much in demand.

Corigliano’s seminars attracted some 1,000 people. The idea might catch on in other towns.

Transcrição em português

Que caminho seguir em uma crise econômica?

O da filosofia. Essa cidade italiana criou um trajeto para estimular as pessoas a ponderar sobre a vida. Ele inclui uma cadeira que ‘fala’ palavras de sabedoria.

Esse dono de bar em Corigliano d’Otranto serve bebidas e cartões com perguntas como: “Por que eu nasci?”

A mão amiga do filósofo local está sendo bastante procurada.

Os seminários de Corigliano atraíram cerca de 1.000 pessoas. A ideia pode pegar em outras cidades.

Vocabulary

philosophy (filosofia) - rational investigation of reality and existence

ponder (ponderar) - reflect

utters (diz) - says

in demand (bastante procurado) - much sought after

catch on (pegar) - become popular or fashionable

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

philosophy/ ponder/ utters/ in demand/ catch on

1. Scooters were so much________ that there were waiting lists to buy one and many sold at high premiums.

2. Dolphins should be treated as non-human "persons", with their rights to life and liberty respected, scientists meeting in Canada have been told. Experts in _______, conservation and animal behaviour want support for a Declaration of Rights for Cetaceans.

3. As well as feeding themselves, all the families working on the allotment hand over a chunk of their produce to others in need. The fruits and vegetables are passed on to what Greeks have dubbed a "social supermarket". It is an idea_______ all over Greece.

4. When I fell into my Glasgow taxi at six in the morning on Monday to catch my flight to Dublin, I was wet, tired, cold and really just wanted to be left alone. The taxi driver sensed my grump and never _______a word.

5. What would John Maynard Keynes, one of the most influential economists of the 20th Century, have made of the current economic situation, _______philosopher John Gray.

Answers

2. Dolphins should be treated as non-human "persons", with their rights to life and liberty respected, scientists meeting in Canada have been told. Experts in philosophy, conservation and animal behaviour want support for a Declaration of Rights for Cetaceans. Source: Dolphins deserve same rights as humans, say scientists http://bbc.in/yaqns4

3. As well as feeding themselves, all the families working on the allotment hand over a chunk of their produce to others in need. The fruits and vegetables are passed on to what Greeks have dubbed a "social supermarket". It is an idea catching on all over Greece. Source: Ingenuity and allotments provide relief in Greece http://bbc.in/JPYZ2l

4. When I fell into my Glasgow taxi at six in the morning on Monday to catch my flight to Dublin, I was wet, tired, cold and really just wanted to be left alone. The taxi driver sensed my grump and never uttered a word. Source: Taxi for the home nations? http://bbc.in/UiWoX6

5. What would John Maynard Keynes, one of the most influential economists of the 20th Century, have made of the current economic situation, ponders philosopher John Gray. Source: A Point of View: What would Keynes do? http://bbc.in/Pvw2vN