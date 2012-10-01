Lixeiros catam dejetos em rapel

Transcript

A job that requires a head for heights.

Some bin men in Rio have to abseil down shanty town hills to retrieve what others have left behind.

A harness and ropes are the essential tools for reaching items such as old fridges, food wrappers, guns and even a body.

A big clean-up operation is underway as Brazil prepares to host the World Cup and the Olympics.

Transcrição em português

Um trabalho que exige coragem para enfrentar alturas.

No Rio de Janeiro, alguns lixeiros têm que descer pelas encostas de morros nas favelas cariocas para retirar objetos e detritos atirados pelas pessoas.

Cordas e um feixe de segurança são equipamentos essenciais para alcançar objetos como uma geladeira velha, embalagens de alimentos, armas e até mesmo um corpo.

Como parte dos preparativos da cidade para a Copa do Mundo e Olimpíada, o Rio realiza uma grande operação de limpeza.

Vocabulary

a head for heights - to be able to be in a high place without feeling scared or uncomfortable

bin men – people whose job it is to collect rubbish

to abseil – to go down a steep mountain or vertical drop using a rope

harness – support made of straps that are attached to the body

underway – happening

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

a head for heights/ bin men/ to abseil/ harness/ underway

1. A Suffolk businessman followed Prince Andrew's lead _______ down The Shard to raise money to help injured marines.

2. A three-week-old kitten who was dumped in a bin narrowly escaped being crushed by a recycling truck in Devon. The female, named Lucky, was emptied into the back of a waste truck. Its crusher was stopped by two _______ who heard the kitten's cries.

3. Taking a tour of the east London site with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, she proved she had _______ as she was whisked up to the top of the 114.5m Orbit Tower.

4. As the big United Nations meeting gets _______, the West's biggest foreign policy challenge is not likely to be discussed.

5. Stewart was the first driver to wear seatbelts, who insisted circuits should be lined by barriers, on fire-resistant clothing, pit walls, six-point safety _______ and crash structures in cars.

Answers

2. A three-week-old kitten who was dumped in a bin narrowly escaped being crushed by a recycling truck in Devon. The female, named Lucky, was emptied into the back of a waste truck. Its crusher was stopped by two bin men who heard the kitten's cries. Source: Lucky the kitten saved from Plymouth recycle van crusher http://bbc.in/N26aHE

3. Taking a tour of the east London site with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, she proved she had a head for heights as she was whisked up to the top of the 114.5m Orbit Tower. Source: London Olympics diary: Day One http://bbc.in/P1ncVv

4. As the big United Nations meeting gets underway, the West's biggest foreign policy challenge is not likely to be discussed. Source: Netanyahu gets tangled up in US election http://bbc.in/SOfVu8

5. Stewart was the first driver to wear seatbelts, who insisted circuits should be lined by barriers, on fire-resistant clothing, pit walls, six-point safety harnesses and crash structures in cars. Source: Formula 1's greatest drivers. Number 7: Jackie Stewart http://bbc.in/Swa5xr