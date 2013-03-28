Mostra sobre Pompeia revela cotidiano de Império Romano

Transcript

Frozen in time…

Plaster casts of victims buried following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 2,000 years ago.

They are part of a major exhibition of more than 250 archaeological discoveries in the British Museum about the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Jewellery still intact, a cot turned to charcoal… they offer a snapshot of the lives of ordinary people at the time.

Transcrição em português

Congelado no tempo...

Moldes de gesso de vítimas da erupção do Monte Vesúvio há cerca de 2.000 anos.

Eles fazem parte de uma mostra com mais de 250 descobertas arqueológicas no British Museum sobre as cidades de Pompeia e Herculano dos tempos de Roma Antiga.

Joias intactas, um berço transformado em carvão...eles oferecem um retrato da vida das pessoas na época.

Vocabulary

frozen - stopped moving and completely still

plaster casts - copies of statues or other objects made from plaster: a mixture of white powder and water that becomes hard when it dries

archaeological discoveries - items or information found by archaeologists: people who study the past by looking at objects, graves and buildings from that time

charcoal - hard, black substance made from burned wood

snapshot - a description that tells you about a place or situation at a particular time

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

frozen / plaster casts / archaeological discoveries / charcoal / snapshot

1. It is comparatively easy to find evidence of human occupation in caves through the dating of __________ from fires or bones from long-ago dinners, Dr Cohen said.

2. Gori's main tourist attraction is its museum to Stalin. The ornate building, with its collection of heroic photographs and Stalin's death mask, appears __________ in time - a Soviet shrine to the dictator, almost untouched since the museum was built in 1957.

3. The excavation has revealed artefacts that show a __________ of life in Ireland at least as far back as the 9th century AD.

4. The gymnast, who won a bronze medal at London 2012, had to stand with her body covered in plaster-filled bandages for an hour while the cast was made.

The __________ was then taken back to Ms Giblin's Sussex studio where the artwork was completed.

5. Recent __________ on the Arabian Peninsula have uncovered evidence of a previously unknown civilisation based in the now arid areas in the middle of the desert.

Answers

