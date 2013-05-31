Japonês de 80 anos é homem mais velho a escalar Everest

Transcript

A journey to the roof of the world.

An 80-year-old Japanese mountaineer, Yuichiro Miura, has become the oldest man to reach the summit of Everest.

The octogenarian has climbed the mountain twice before. But Mr Miura's record could be short-lived; an 81-year-old Nepalese climber is preparing to make his ascent this week.

Transcrição em português

Uma jornada ao teto do mundo.

Um alpinista japonês de 80 anos, Yuichiro Miura, se tornou o homem mais velho a alcançar o topo do Everest.

O octogenário já tinha escalado a montanha duas vezes.

Mas o recorde de Miura pode ter vida curta; um alpinista nepalês de 81 anos está se preparando para fazer uma escalada nesta semana.

Vocabulary

summit the highest point of a mountain

octogenarian someone who is between 80 and 89 years old

short-lived lasting a short time

ascent the act of climbing or moving upwards

Exercise

1. As Wall Street's record breaking run continues, some analysts wonder if it will be __________.

2. The route, starting and ending at Brockhole Visitor Centre on the shores of Windermere, includes six mountain passes, with 14,000 ft (4,267m) of ________ and descent, and passes five lakes.

3. When the French climber Maurice Herzog conquered the Himalayan mountain, Annapurna, in 1950 he and fellow _________ Louis Lachenal became the first men to reach a mountain peak more than 8,000m (26,247 ft) high.

4. An _________ monarch - who has had time off sick but who aides insist is fit and well - with her eldest son and heir who she will have to rely on more and more as she gets older.

5. Me, Colton and our friend Ian, decided we wanted to reach the ______ of the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States - Mount Whitney.

Answers

2. The route, starting and ending at Brockhole Visitor Centre on the shores of Windermere, includes six mountain passes, with 14,000 ft (4,267m) of ascent and descent, and passes five lakes. Source: Ulitmate Lakeland Trail organisers create extra places http://bbc.in/142cYfC

3. When the French climber Maurice Herzog conquered the Himalayan mountain, Annapurna, in 1950 he and fellow mountaineer Louis Lachenal became the first men to reach a mountain peak more than 8,000m (26,247 ft) high. Source: Been and Gone: War veteran actor and other losses http://bbc.in/1auvVeg

4. An octogenarian monarch - who has had time off sick but who aides insist is fit and well - with her eldest son and heir who she will have to rely on more and more as she gets older. Source: State opening: How significant was Prince Charles's presence? http://bbc.in/115iXza

5. Me, Colton and our friend Ian, decided we wanted to reach the summit of the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States - Mount Whitney. Source: Lightning strike survivor: 'We thought we were on fire' http://bbc.in/15eL4Q0