Indonésios usam imãs para tirar pregos das ruas

Transcript

Mending punctures is big business in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

But competition is intense. And police believe some tyre repairmen are paying criminal gangs to throw nails onto the roads, to drum up more business.

Now, a community group is trying to clear the roads using home-made magnets.

They've collected more than two tonnes of nails in the last three years.

Police say they will work with these volunteers to tackle the problem.

Transcrição em português

Tapar furo de pneu de bicicleta é um bom negócio na capital da Indonésia, Jacarta.

Mas a competição é intensa. E a polícia acredita que alguns consertadores de pneu estão pagando gangues criminosas para atirar pregos nas ruas, para fomentar o negócio.

Agora, um grupo comunitário está tentando limpar as ruas usando imãs feitos em casa.

Eles coletaram mais de 2 toneladas de pregos nos últimos três anos.

A polícia diz que vai trabalhar com os voluntários para lidar com o problema.

Vocabulary

tyre a thick rubber ring around a wheel

drum up to create interest, support or business

magnets metal objects that can attract certain metals

tackle to deal with

Exercise

punctures / tyre / drum up / magnets / tackle

1. Even through the thickness of my hand I can feel the _________ tugging at the disk of metal.

2. A blog was launched on Monday to try and _________ interest, and a cycling campaigner said urgent action needed to be taken.

3. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, but several drivers including his teammate Lewis Hamilton suffered __________.

4. Vehicle examiners found fifteen cars with inadequate __________ during a routine check last week on Douglas promenade.

5. A new scheme is being launched this morning to try to _________ long term unemployment in eight of Wales' worst affected areas.

Answers

Source: Rare earths: Neither rare, nor earths http://bbc.in/ON6aSy

2. A blog was launched on Monday to try and drum up interest, and a cycling campaigner said urgent action needed to be taken.

Source: Giro d'Italia Belfast route to pass site of Dunlop tyre revolution http://bbc.in/1m3SfTt

3. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, but several drivers including his teammate Lewis Hamilton suffered punctures.

Source: Your view: Rosberg wins British GP amid tyre chaos http://bbc.in/1msAtfK

4. Vehicle examiners found fifteen cars with inadequate tyres during a routine check last week on Douglas promenade.

Source: Worn tyres prompt Isle of Man prosecution warning http://bbc.in/1m3RKIV

5. A new scheme is being launched this morning to try to tackle long term unemployment in eight of Wales' worst affected areas.

Source: Long-term jobless scheme offers 5,000 training places http://bbc.in/1hW3RoN