'Pelotão fantasma' de ciclistas faz espetáculo de luzes

Transcript

A spectacular performance featuring choreographed cyclists with lights.

Dozens of volunteers have taken part in the 'Ghost Peloton' on the streets of Leeds in northern England.

An audience of 2,000 people showed up to watch the event put on by the Phoenix Dance Theatre.

It marks the countdown to the start of the Tour de France cycle race, which visits the region this year.

Transcrição em português

Uma performance espetacular com ciclistas coreografados e luzes.

Dezenas de voluntários participaram do ‘Pelotão Fantasma’ nas ruas de Leeds, no norte da Inglaterra.

Um público de 2 mil pessoas apareceu para assistir ao evento produzido pelo Phoenix Dance Theatre.

Ele marca a contagem regressiva para o início da corrida ciclística Tour de France, que vai passar pela região neste ano.

Vocabulary

choreographed - created a sequence of actions which comprise a performance

volunteers - people who do something by their own free will

showed up - came in

put on - produced

countdown - backward counting

Exercise

choreographed / volunteers / showed up / put on / countdown

1. I __________ 10 minutes early for my first zumba class in Mumbai last month. The first class with a new instructor is more nerve-wracking than a first date.

2. Composer Ella Spira has collaborated with the group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo who will be creating the soundscape for dancers from Rambert and The Royal Ballet, __________by Mark Baldwin.

3. Indian space authorities have called off plans to re-launch a communications satellite barely an hour before it was to lift-off. A 29-hour __________ for the launch had begun on Sunday at the launch pad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

4. English National Opera is to stage modern musicals in an attempt to secure its financial future. The company is going into partnership with commercial producers Michael Grade and Michael Linnit to __________ musicals at its home at the London Coliseum.

5. The Sava river has risen particularly high in the western town of Sabac, and __________ have tried to shore up flood defences there. Rescue co-ordinator Predrag Maric appealed for food, water, and clothing to help those in need.

Answers

Source: India's growing fitness craze http://bbc.in/1jbHsp0

2. Composer Ella Spira has collaborated with the group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo who will be creating the soundscape for dancers from Rambert and The Royal Ballet, choreographed by Mark Baldwin.

Source: Edinburgh International Festival programme launched http://bbc.in/1jyqowS

3. Indian space authorities have called off plans to re-launch a communications satellite barely an hour before it was to lift-off. A 29-hour countdown for the launch had begun on Sunday at the launch pad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Source: India puts off re-launch of failed satellite http://bbc.in/R3fN07

4. English National Opera is to stage modern musicals in an attempt to secure its financial future. The company is going into partnership with commercial producers Michael Grade and Michael Linnit to put on musicals at its home at the London Coliseum.

Source: ENO branches out into musicals http://bbc.in/1k1Cxd4

5. The Sava river has risen particularly high in the western town of Sabac, and volunteers have tried to shore up flood defences there. Rescue co-ordinator Predrag Maric appealed for food, water, and clothing to help those in need.

Source: Bosnia and Serbia floods: Death toll rises http://bbc.in/1lveP6p