Passageiros são resgatados de montanha-russa

Transcript

Too many thrills - even for a rollercoaster.

More than 20 people had to be rescued by fire-fighters when the ride in the US state of Maryland malfunctioned.

They were stranded for several hours about 20 metres above the ground and were given umbrellas to protect them from the blistering sun.

No injuries were reported. Well, as they say, life is full of ups and downs…

Transcrição em português

Um monte de emoções - mesmo para uma montanha-russa.

Mais de 20 pessoas tiveram que ser resgatadas por bombeiros após uma pane em um passeio em um parque no Estado americano de Maryland.

Eles ficaram parados por várias horas a 20 metros do chão e receberam sombrinhas para se proteger do sol.

Ninguém ficou ferido. Bem, como se diz por aí, a vida é cheia de altos e baixos...

Vocabulary

thrills - feelings of excitement

malfunctioned - did not work in the way it was supposed to

stranded - stuck in a particular place and unable to leave

blistering - very hot (able to cause blisters due to excessive heat)

injuries - wounds

Exercise

thrills / malfunctioned / stranded / blistering / injuries

1. The __________ heat has also hit parts of Canada, with temperatures in Toronto expected to top 35C on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

2. A Peruvian air force officer has survived a fall of about 1,500 metres (5,000 feet) after his parachute __________ during an exercise.

3. The rain flooded some major roads and subway stations, causing traffic chaos.

Hundreds of passengers were __________ for several hours on a flooded commuter train and had to be evacuated on police boats.

4. A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a tree which blew down at Fleet Pond nature reserve in Hampshire. Her __________ are not thought to be life-threatening.

5. "We don't ski and we don't want to ski. Sledging gives us all the __________ we need," said Melanie. "We have our own sledges, and we go on sledging holidays every year."

"We like being in the mountains, and the rush of going down the slopes fast - this is perfect."

Answers

Source: Deadly heatwave settles across US and Canada http://bbc.in/1sQTwCq

2. A Peruvian air force officer has survived a fall of about 1,500 metres (5,000 feet) after his parachute malfunctioned during an exercise.

Source: Peru air force officer survives fall after parachute malfunction http://bbc.in/1g0aVoQ

3. The rain flooded some major roads and subway stations, causing traffic chaos.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded for several hours on a flooded commuter train and had to be evacuated on police boats.

Source: Toronto flooded by record-breaking rainstorm http://bbc.in/XetYDy

4. A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a tree which blew down at Fleet Pond nature reserve in Hampshire. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Source: Ex-hurricane Bertha brings high winds and rain across UK http://bbc.in/1sTgSX7

5. "We don't ski and we don't want to ski. Sledging gives us all the thrills we need," said Melanie. "We have our own sledges, and we go on sledging holidays every year."

"We like being in the mountains, and the rush of going down the slopes fast - this is perfect."

Source: How to hit the slopes and kep your dignity intact http://bbc.in/1sLTCJE