Grã-Bretanha acha novo uso para árvores de Natal

Covered in baubles, they are the ultimate symbol of Christmas. But what happens when the party's over?

In Cumbria in the UK, old Christmas trees are being put to good use.

Once drilled into the river banks, these branches help to reduce the force of the water.

It prevents erosion and reduces the risk of flooding. And so recycling means Christmas trees are not just for Christmas.

Transcrição em português:

Cobertas por bolas, elas são o maior símbolo do Natal. Mas, o que acontece quando a festa termina?

Na região de Cumbria, no Reino Unido, árvores de Natal descartadas recebem uma boa utilização.

Após serem presas aos barrancos dos rios, estes galhos ajudam a reduzir a força das águas.

Eles evitam a erosão e reduzem o risco de enchentes. Com a reciclagem, uma árvore de Natal não serve somente para o Natal.

Vocabulary:

baubles - colourful balls traditionally attached to Christmas trees

put to good use - to make something useful through clever thinking and ability

banks - the two edges of a river where water meets land

erosion - gradual removal of soil and rocks by the effects of persistent wind and water

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

baubles / put to good use / banks / erosion / recycling

1. The British Red Cross has reassured Guernsey taxpayers the money sent in Overseas Aid has been __________.

Richard North, head of the charity's emergency response unit, has recently returned from Haiti, which was struck by an earthquake in January.

2. British coastal __________ experts have been working closely with Dutch scientists - seeking the latest solutions for flood prevention, management and recovery.

3. A south Wales grandmother takes longer than most when it comes to hanging up her Christmas decorations.

That is because Sylvia Pope, 72, is the owner of 2,061 festive __________ which she hangs from her living room ceiling.

4. Extremely cold temperatures have frozen parts of the Hukou waterfall on the Yellow River in north-west China.

People could see a wall of ice on the __________ of the river.

5. There are bottle banks at every supermarket, with separate slots for clear, green and brown glass. Every town has a free paper collection once a month, and that does not mean just old newspapers; most people __________ everything made of cardboard or paper, from cereal packets to old telephone bills.

Answers:

Richard North, head of the charity's emergency response unit, has recently returned from Haiti, which was struck by an earthquake in January.

Source: Guernsey overseas aid 'put to good use', say Red Cross

2. British coastal erosion experts have been working closely with Dutch scientists - seeking the latest solutions for flood prevention, management and recovery.

Source: The Dutch help build flood defences for British shorelines

3. A south Wales grandmother takes longer than most when it comes to hanging up her Christmas decorations.

That is because Sylvia Pope, 72, is the owner of 2,061 festive baubles which she hangs from her living room ceiling.

Source: Swansea grandmother Sylvia Pope has 2,000 Christmas baubles

4. Extremely cold temperatures have frozen parts of the Hukou waterfall on the Yellow River in north-west China.

People could see a wall of ice on the banks of the river.

Source: Yellow River waterfall turns to ice in China

5. There are bottle banks at every supermarket, with separate slots for clear, green and brown glass. Every town has a free paper collection once a month, and that does not mean just old newspapers; most people recycle everything made of cardboard or paper, from cereal packets to old telephone bills.

Source: Recycling around the world