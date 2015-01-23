ONG alerta para aumento de desigualdade entre ricos e pobres

Transcript

The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

That’s what world leaders who are gathering for the start of the World Economic Forum are being told this week.

The charity Oxfam says that by 2015, 50 percent of the world’s wealth will be owned by the richest one percent of the population.

They say urgent action is needed to narrow the gap between the global elite and the other 99 percent.

Transcrição em português:

Os ricos estão cada vez mais ricos e os pobres, cada vez mais pobres.

Isto é o que está sendo dito a líderes mundiais que se reúnem nesta semana para a abertura do Fórum Econômico Mundial.

Segundo a organização beneficente Oxfam, até o final de 2015 metade de toda riqueza mundial estará nas mãos do 1% mais rico da população.

A Oxfam acredita que é preciso uma ação urgente para diminuir a distância existente entre a elite global e os 99% restantes da população mundial.

Vocabulary:

charity - an organisation that helps people in need

urgent action - serious steps that need to be taken to solve a problem

narrow the gap - to bring two things closer together

global elite - the small group of people with the most power and money around the world

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

global elite / world leaders / narrow the gap / charity / urgent action

1. Growing scientific evidence of accelerating greenhouse gas emissions, melting icecaps and the shrinking capacity of "sinks" to absorb emissions means we need bold, __________ by government to drive down emissions to zero.

2. “We also recognise the importance of helping the lagging regions __________ in growth rates.”

3. While __________ were formulating an international response to modern climate change, archaeologists were discussing a serious shift in climate that happened 2,500 years ago.

4. Stephen Sackur asks "is it time we challenged the power of the __________?"

5. Filmmakers and __________ workers are joining forces to raise awareness of the dangers of childbirth in Bangladesh.

Answers:

Source: Green movement forgets its politics http://tinyurl.com/6lzrua

2. “We also recognise the importance of helping the lagging regions narrow the gap in growth rates.”

Source: Labour 'fails on North-South gap' http://tinyurl.com/mbvvxfo

3. While world leaders were formulating an international response to modern climate change, archaeologists were discussing a serious shift in climate that happened 2,500 years ago.

Source: The year 2014 in archaeology http://tinyurl.com/owm8qou

4. Stephen Sackur asks "is it time we challenged the power of the global elite?"

Source: The Power of the Global Elite http://tinyurl.com/m8pgh2c

5. Filmmakers and charity workers are joining forces to raise awareness of the dangers of childbirth in Bangladesh.

Source: Bangladesh drama breaks childbirth taboo http://tinyurl.com/qacfhbb