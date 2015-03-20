Nova terapia dá confiança a deficientes visuais

Transcript

It looks like Philip is enjoying the lights. But doctors don’t know if he can see them at all.

A new type of therapy - called Lightscores - helps visually impaired children become more active.

Sensors are placed on different parts of his body. They trigger sounds as Philip moves. This helps his coordination and confidence. After just five minutes, he’s much more adventurous.

Transcrição em português:

Parece que Philip está curtindo as luzes. Mas, na verdade, os médicos não sabem se ele pode vê-las.

Um novo tipo de terapia - chamado de Lightscores - ajuda crianças com deficiência visual a se tornarem mais ativas.

São colocados sensores em diferentes partes do seu corpo. Eles produzem sons à medida que Philip se movimenta. Isto ajuda sua coordenação e confiança. Depois de apenas cinco minutos, ele já se mostra muito mais atirado.

Vocabulary:

therapy - treatment for a physical or mental problem

visualy impaired - not able to see well even with glasses

sensors - devices that react to light, heat or pressure

coordination - (here) the ability to control your body’s movements

adventurous - willing to try new things and take risks

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

therapy / visually impaired / sensors / coordination / adventurous

1. A new type of fingerprint __________ said to be able to read prints through glass, metal and plastic smartphone covers has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade fair.

2. "Not all lynxes are this __________. They tend to stay close to where they were born."

3. The desire of a group of __________ young people to travel independently on the London Underground, rather than rely on friends, has contributed to the development of a ground-breaking app which they can use to guide them.

4. Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter speaks to the BBC about the importance of music as __________ in his own life - starting with tough beginnings in Bakersfield, California - where his family suffered racial abuse.

5. There is new evidence to suggest that people with Parkinson's disease can improve balance and __________ skills, through dance and movement.

Answers:

Source: Fingerprint sensor revealed by Qualcomm at MWC http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-31692988

2. "Not all lynxes are this adventurous. They tend to stay close to where they were born."

Source: Spain: Rare Iberian lynx tracked in Madrid region http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-31819357

3. The desire of a group of visually impaired young people to travel independently on the London Underground, rather than rely on friends, has contributed to the development of a ground-breaking app which they can use to guide them.

Source: Technology helps visually impaired navigate the Tube http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-31754365

4. Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter speaks to the BBC about the importance of music as therapy in his own life - starting with tough beginnings in Bakersfield, California - where his family suffered racial abuse.

Source: Gregory Porter: Music is my therapy http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-31659826

5. There is new evidence to suggest that people with Parkinson's disease can improve balance and coordination skills, through dance and movement.

Source: Ballet helps tackle Parkinson's disease http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-21767149