Cidade na Irlanda do Norte queima 'templo' para marcar união

Transcript

It’s the temple that brought Londonderry together. On Saturday they burnt it down.

Catholics and Protestants have a long history of conflict in this Northern Irish city.

But volunteers from both communities came together to build the structure. Thousands left personal messages of peace inside.

Organisers say the fire symbolises letting go of the past.

Transcrição em português:

É o templo que reuniu as pessoas de Londonderry. No sábado, elas o incendiaram.

Católicos e protestantes tem uma longa história de conflito nesta cidade da Irlanda do Norte.

Mas voluntários das duas comunidades se juntaram para erguer a estrutura. Milhares deixaram mensagens de paz do lado de dentro.

Organizadores dizem que o fogo simboliza o desprendimento do passado.

Vocabulary:

temple a building used to pray to god or gods

burnt it down destroyed it with fire

conflict a serious disagreement or argument between two or more groups

volunteers people who offer to work without being paid

symbolises represents an idea

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

temple / burnt it down / conflict / volunteers / symbolises

1. Since the last train left in 1988, the once-regal station has come to __________ Detroit's economic woes and has become a favourite canvas for graffiti artists.

2. Speaking in front of US soldiers and military families, Mr Ghani acknowledged US sacrifices throughout the war in Afghanistan.

"Each one of you has left a legacy," he said, noting that more than 2,200 Americans lost their lives and 20,000 were wounded in the __________.

3. __________ are being recruited by steam railway enthusiasts to help rebuild and reopen an old Worcestershire station.

4. Ferguson's police are on edge, feeling under siege after two of their own were shot, while African Americans have lost trust in the law enforcement officials meant to protect them.

"I am afraid this town is going to __________ tonight," one white resident tells me on Thursday just a few blocks from the police station.

5. This year, the anniversary of Gandhi's murder was marked by attempts by right-wing Hindus to build a __________ to honour Godse, a man they now describe as a hero for ridding the nation of Gandhi.

Answers:

Source: Michigan Central Station: The story of its rise, fall and... http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-31596161

2. Speaking in front of US soldiers and military families, Mr Ghani acknowledged US sacrifices throughout the war in Afghanistan.

"Each one of you has left a legacy," he said, noting that more than 2,200 Americans lost their lives and 20,000 were wounded in the conflict.

Source: Afghan president Ghani credits US role during first Washington trip http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-32021942

3. Volunteers are being recruited by steam railway enthusiasts to help rebuild and reopen an old Worcestershire station.

Source: Volunteers recruited for Broadway station rebuild http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-32002327

4. Ferguson's police are on edge, feeling under siege after two of their own were shot, while African Americans have lost trust in the law enforcement officials meant to protect them.

"I am afraid this town is going to burn down tonight," one white resident tells me on Thursday just a few blocks from the police station.

Source: Ferguson police shooting 'heinous', says Eric Holder http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-31853547

5. This year, the anniversary of Gandhi's murder was marked by attempts by right-wing Hindus to build a temple to honour Godse, a man they now describe as a hero for ridding the nation of Gandhi.

Source: Is Gandhi still a hero to Indians? http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-31847578