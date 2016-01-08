Britânica recupera visão com olho biônico

Transcript

North Korea says it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. The announcement was made on state TV shortly after an earth tremor was detected near a nuclear test site in the north-east of the country.

Fifa's ethics committee has recommended imposing a nine-year ban on the governing body's suspended secretary general Jerome Valcke. The committee has also asked for a fine of about $100,000 to be imposed against him. Mr Valcke, the number two to Sepp Blatter, denies misusing expenses and breaking the rules at Fifa.

A woman in Wales has got part of her vision back thanks to the use of a so-called bionic eye. Rhian Lewis had been losing her eyesight for years until she had a trial operation to implant a tiny chip into her right eye. Rhian can now make out shapes and light, providing hope for thousands like her.

Transcrição em português

A Coreia do Norte diz que testou com sucesso uma bomba de hidrogênio. O anúncio foi feito na TV estatal pouco depois de um abalo sísmico ser detectado perto de uma área de testes nucleares no noroeste do país.

O comitê de ética da Fifa recomendou a suspensão por nove anos do secretário-geral da entidade, Jerome Valcke. O comitê também pediu que fosse imposta uma multa de cerca US$ 100 mil contra ele. Valcke, número dois de Sepp Blatter, nega ter desviado recursos ou violado regras da Fifa.

Uma mulher no País de Gales recuperou parte de sua visão graças ao uso de um olho biônico. Havia anos que Rhian Lewis vinha perdendo a visão, até ser submetida a uma cirurgia para o implante de um pequeno chip no seu olho direito. Rhian agora consegue discernir formatos e luz, alimentando esperanças para milhares de pessoas como ela.

Words, phrases and definitions

suspended not allowed to go to work for a period of time

bionic electronic parts used to improve body parts that don't work properly

Exercise

Answers

1. The government announced a tax rise at the end of the year.

2. After the accident, Mary was back to work as a typist thanks to her bionic hand.

3. Terry was suspended from the company pending an investigation after he took money from the safe.