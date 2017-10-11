ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬਚਨ ਹੋਏ 75 ਦੇ

  • 11 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ 2017
Amitabh Bhachan Image copyright Getty Images

ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਮੰਨੇ-ਪ੍ਰਮੰਨੇ ਐਕਟਰ ਅਮੀਤਾਭ ਬਚਨ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਉਹ 75 ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ। 11 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ 1942 ਨੂੰ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਾਂ 'ਚ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 1984 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਦਮਸ਼੍ਰੀ, ਤੇ 2001 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਦਮ ਭੂਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਜਿਆ।

ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਤਨੀ, ਪੁੱਤਰ ਤੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਨਾਲ

ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਥੱਕ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ

'ਯੇ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਹਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਤੋੜੇਂਗੇ' ਗੀਤ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਸਮੇਂ

ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਵੀ ਖੇਡਦੇ ਹਨ

ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ

ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਵਾਂ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹੋਏ

ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਸਾਥੀ ਕਲਾਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਵੀਂਆਂ ਤੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ 'ਚ

ਇੱਕ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਦੇ ਸੈੱਟ 'ਤੇ

ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ੁੱਭ ਚਿੰਤਕ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬਣਾਈ ਗਈ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਦੀ ਪੇਂਟਿੰਗ

