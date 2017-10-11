ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬਚਨ ਹੋਏ 75 ਦੇ
ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਮੰਨੇ-ਪ੍ਰਮੰਨੇ ਐਕਟਰ ਅਮੀਤਾਭ ਬਚਨ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਉਹ 75 ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ। 11 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ 1942 ਨੂੰ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ। ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਾਂ 'ਚ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 1984 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਦਮਸ਼੍ਰੀ, ਤੇ 2001 ਵਿੱਚ ਪਦਮ ਭੂਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਜਿਆ।
ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਤਨੀ, ਪੁੱਤਰ ਤੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਨਾਲ
We are family AGAIN .. one member got non cropped ..! Better now SHWETA??
ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਥੱਕ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ
When you tire at work sitting at a desk you stand and work .. got a special table made for that .. lessons learnt from my Father .. who worked thus .. never forget lessons learnt from Ma and Babuji ..
'ਯੇ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਹਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਤੋੜੇਂਗੇ' ਗੀਤ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਸਮੇਂ
'Ye dosti hum nahin todenge' the shoot prep in Banguluru roads ...SHOLAY
ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਵੀ ਖੇਡਦੇ ਹਨ
Good ok cricketting days .. at a charity match in Delhi ..
ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ
I once , not so long ago showed him the workings of technology .. now he teaches me .. Kids, I tell you ..
ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਵਾਂ ਲੈਂਦੇ ਹੋਏ
A Sunday evening with well wishers .. was away for month still they kept coming .. a practice foe every Sunday for the past 35 years.
ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਸਾਥੀ ਕਲਾਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਵੀਂਆਂ ਤੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ 'ਚ
RISHI Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and a certain self , with the indomitable MANMOHAN DESAI on the sets of NASEEB .. and now on the sets of LIFE ..!!!
ਇੱਕ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਦੇ ਸੈੱਟ 'ਤੇ
ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ੁੱਭ ਚਿੰਤਕ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬਣਾਈ ਗਈ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਦੀ ਪੇਂਟਿੰਗ
Some of the art work that well wishers do is exceptional ..!! This from my Ef member
