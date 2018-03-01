Image copyright Getty Images

ਇੰਗਲਿਸ਼ ਟੁਗੈਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਚਰਚਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਹੈ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਕੁੜਾ, ਕਿ ਆਖ਼ਿਰ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਕੂੜਾ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਖ਼ਤਰਨਾਕ ਹੈ।

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

ਹੈਲੋ English Together ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਹੈ। ਅਜਿਹਾ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਚਲੰਤ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਇੰਗਲਿਸ਼ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਂ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਹਨ...

Sam

Hello, I'm Sam.

Phil

Hi, I'm Phil.

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ ਜੋ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤਵੱਜੋ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ- ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਤਪਾਦਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਿਪਟਾਰਾ। ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ- ਕੰਨਟੇਨਰ ਰੀਸਾਈਕਲਿੰਗ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਜੋ ਕੀ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਗ਼ੈਰ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਹੈ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਕਿੰਨੀਆਂ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਸੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ?

•10 ਲੱਖ

•20 ਲੱਖ ਜਾਂ ਫ਼ਿਰ

•60 ਲੱਖ

Sam

Wow, those numbers are huge!

Phil

Well, there are a lot of thirsty people out there! What else are they supposed to drink?

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

ਹਾਂ, ਇਥੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਖਾਲੀ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। What's it like where you are in the U.K.?

Sam

Well, almost every shop in the UK sells cheap, bottled water. People drink a lot of it. Water is also much cheaper than sugared drinks, so many people think this is a good way of helping to stop obesity.

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

Yes, obesity ਮਤਲਬ ਮੁਟਾਪਾ। And sugar can certainly cause obesity… but we still have a lot of bottles! ਤੇ ਚਲੋ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਬੀਬੀਸੀ ਦੇ ਚਲੰਤ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ 'You and Yours' ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਤਲ ਬੰਦ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਦਾਰਥਾਂ, ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ।

Image copyright Getty Images

Radio presenter

This is a perfect illustration of the range of bottled water you can buy these days. I'm in a medium-sized supermarket and I've just counted twenty-two different brands of bottled water on the shelves in front of me; that's not including the supermarket's own brand and it's not including the various flavoured waters that you can find. Supporters say the rise of bottled water is good for the economy and has manifest health benefits over sugared drinks, which have been blamed for the obesity epidemic. But environmentalists say it's wasteful, and that most plastic bottles are never recycled.

Sam

It sounds like we might not think enough about the consequences of the bottles we use.

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

I agree, Sam. 'Consequences' ਮਤਲਬ ਨਤੀਜੇ। You can see a lot of these consequences here. ਉਦਾਹਰਣ ਵੱਜੋ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਹਰ ਸੜਕ ਉੱਪਰ ਹਰ ਪਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਖਾਲੀ ਪਾਣੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਪਈਆਂ ਹਨ।

Sam

Yeah, you can find plastic bottles almost anywhere, now! I think that, as well as air pollution,

plastic pollution is becoming a real issue!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

'Pollution' ਮਤਲਬ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਨ। What do you think, Phil?

Phil

I agree that pollution is a big issue. But what are people supposed to do? I mean, I'm a big consumer of fizzy drinks. I can't buy a bottle made of paper, can I? It would fall to pieces!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

'Fizzy drinks' ਮਤਲਬ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੋਡਾ ਵਗੈਰਾ। Yes, but there must be other materials we can use?

Sam

Yeah! Something degradable would be better as it wouldn't cause such a mess for so long!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

Yes! 'Degradable' ਨਸ਼ਟ ਹੋਣ ਯੋਗ। Don't you think it would be better to have bottles made of degradable material, Phil? Especially if people drink as many fizzy drinks as you do!

Phil

Well, I agree, it's probably a good idea, but you're also forgetting that people can reuse plastic, too!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

'Reuse' ਮਤਲਬ ਮੁੜ ਵਰਤੋਂ। Perhaps you're right, Phil. ਬਲਕਿ ਇਸਨੇ ਮੈਂਨੂੰ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ- ਅਸੀਂ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਪਾਣੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਿੰਨੀਆਂ ਖਾਲੀ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਸੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ? ਜੁਆਬ ਹੈ, 60 ਲੱਖ।

Sam: Oh wow! I can't believe it, that's so depressing. It's really bad for the environment!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

'Environment' ਮਤਲਬ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ! Yes, overuse of plastic is affecting the environment, people try to degrade plastic trash in non-scientific manner and pollute the air we breathe in.

Phil:

Ok, right! I'm going to reuse this bottle! So, where's the fizzy drinks tap?

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

Fizzy drinks?!

Sam

You can't get free fizzy drinks from the tap, Phil!

Phil

What?! Why not?! That's ridiculous! I think I'm going to the shop now to buy a nice, cold bottle of lemonade. Does anyone want anything?

Sam

Phil, wait! Think about what you're doing!!

ਰਾਜਵੀਰ

Oh, ਇਹ ਦੋਨੋਂ!! ਮੈਂਨੂੰ ਲੱਗਦਾ ਫ਼ਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਸ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੈ। ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਕੀ ਖਿਆਲ ਹੈ?ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਕਸਰ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ 'reuse' ਜਾਂ 'recycle' ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋ? ਕੀ 'pollution' ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਨ ਜਾਂ 'obesity' ਮੋਟਾਪਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ? ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕੀ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਹੋ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕਦੀਆਂ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਕੋਈ ਚੰਗੀ ਚੀਜ਼ ਹਨ ਜਾਂ ਫ਼ਿਰ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ 'environment' ਲਈ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ? ਸਾਡਾ ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ ਪੇਜ਼ ਜੁਆਇਨ ਕਰੋ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰੋ ਜੋ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸੋਚਦੇ ਹੋ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੋਤਲਾਂ ਜੋ 'degradable' ਨਸ਼ਟਹੋਣਯੋਗ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ 'consequences' ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਹੋਰ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵੀ ਸਿੱਖਣੇ ਪੈਣਗੇ। ਚਲੰਤ ਵਿਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਇੰਗਲਿਸ਼ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਫ਼ਿਰ ਮਿਲੋ English Together ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਐਪੀਸੋਡ ਵਿੱਚ।

(ਬੀਬੀਸੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTERਅਤੇ YouTube 'ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ।)