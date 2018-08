They say love happens when you least expect it! Soooo thrilled for one of my favourite girls @priyankachopra ..You both look beautiful & so happy together! Stay blessed always🤗😘❤️ Big love! P.s He sure makes for a cute videshi desi boy!😉 @nickjonas #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/CarU7Kl7Wx