Piglet: How do you spell love? Pooh: you don’t spell it. You feel it. -AA Milne To this, most beloved quote I would add: ‘You feel it. You write about it.’ Meet my daughters Sufi and Soleil born June 22nd. It’s been a long and interesting journey leading up to their entrance into the world. So much gratitude to the team @bazaarindia (Komal Sharma and Sitara) and in particular @nonitakalra for providing a sensitive platform for my writing. The September issue is on stands now. Hope you get a chance to read it. ‘I’m no longer ending at the limits of my skin. Where do I end and where do I begin?’ More to come with @bazaarindia down the line. Right now I’m in the middle of a feed and perfecting my one handed typing. Image of Sufi and Soleil @dinophotography_georgia