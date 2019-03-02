ਕੈਂਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸਜੀ ਇਸ ਲਾੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਵਾਇਰਲ

ਇੱਕ ਲਾੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਕੁਝ ਵੱਖਰੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮਕਸਦ ਵੀ।
ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਲੁੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਚੀਜ਼ ਵੀ ਰੋਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ। ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ। ਕੈਂਸਰ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ।"
ਇਸ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਬਾਰੇ ਲਿਖਦਿਆਂ ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵੱਡੇ ਦਿਨ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੁਪਣੇ ਸਜਾਏ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।”
“ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਇਸ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਖਾਸ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਕ ਟਾਲ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਜਾਂ ਫਿਰ ਰੱਦ ਹੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।”
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:
“ਇੱਕ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਇਲਾਜ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਆਪਣੇ ਵਾਲ ਗੁਆਉਣਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਔਖਾ ਸੀ।”
“ਮੈਨੂੰ ਲਗਦਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਮੈਂ ਇੰਨੀ ਸੋਹਣੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੀ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ਜਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਇੱਕ ਦੁਲਹਨ ਵਾਂਗ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰ ਸਕਾਂ ਪਰ ਜੋ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਹੈ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਖੁਦ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜੋ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਉਸਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।"
Skip Instagram post 2 by naviindranpillai
View this post on Instagram
Cancer treatments has given us alot of limitations, has robbed us from beauty and taken away our confidence. As a little girl, we have always dreamt of what our big day will be like and how we would look as a bride. But having cancer has stripped some of us from fulfilling these dreams. Alot of cancer survivors has postponed or even cancelled their big day. For me, as a cancer survivor, I dreamt the day I marry the love of my life. Dreamt, what it is like to look like a bride, to feel like a bride. Having gone through cancer treatments (chemotherapy, etc.), losing my hair was by far the hardest thing I ever had to go through. I felt that I was not beautiful enough to be loved and was not beautiful enough to look or ever feel like a bride. Hair, it is our 'crowning glory' and having that taken away from you is devastating. But we choose to accept what we have, appreciate what we are and welcome what is coming. So here it is, *Bold Indian Bride* ****************************************************** Bangles & Bridal Anklet : @desirec.my Silk Saree & Bridal Veil : @pattushastra Photography: @celesgrd Assisted by: @shi.vaa90 Make-up & Styling : @blushbeautybeyond Assisted by : @emmanuel_ravi98 Henna: @bdazzled_beauty #kissedbycancer #cancersucks #cancersurvivor #youngadultcancer #letsfcancer ** A huge thank you to the team. You guys made my dream come true. Not only I looked like a bride, I felt like a bride and it was all thanks to the wonderful team for bringing it to life. I am so grateful to have met such wonderful people. I am extremely blessed for the amount of love and support I have received. Scrolling through the pictures, tears rolled down because I got to have my dream come true and it is because you guys made it happen for me. I am extremely grateful. Thank you all so much. Lots of love, Navi
A post shared by Navi Indran Pillai (@naviindranpillai) on
End of Instagram post 2 by naviindranpillai
ਆਪਣੇ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਦੀ ਲੜੀ ਨੂੰ "ਬੋਲਡ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਬ੍ਰਾਇਡ" ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਇਸ ਹੌਂਸਲੇ ਲਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਾ ਖੱਟੀ।
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ਼ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਿਹਾ।
ਅਪੂਰਵਾ ਪੁਜਾਰੀ ਨਾਮ ਦੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਅਕਾਊਂਟ ਤੋਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਹੋ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਦਿਖਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਹੈ।"
ਸ਼ਾਲਿਨੀ ਰਵਿੰਦਰਨ ਨੇ ਕਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਹੋ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਨੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਰੱਬ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰੇ।"
ਮੂਨ ਡਾਂਗ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਮਾਲ ਦਾ ਜਜ਼ਬਾ ਹੈ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸੋਹਣੀ ਦੁਲਹਨ ਹੋ, ਨਾਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਜਜ਼ਬੇ ਵਿਚ ਪਰ ਦਿੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਵੀ।"
ਐਸਪੀ ਸੋਨਾਲੀ ਲਿਖਦੀ ਹੈ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਹੋ। ਸਿਹਤ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ ਜੋ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਾਰ ਨੀਵਾਂ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਦੇ ਹੋ।"
ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਹੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ, ਨਵੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ।
ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕਤਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਪੋਸਟਸ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਉਂਟ 'ਤੇ #KissedByCancer ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
ਕੈਂਸਰ ਹੁਣ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੀ ਜੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਦ ਤੋਂ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਡਰਾ ਕੇ ਚਾਰ ਦੀਵਾਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਬੰਦ ਕਰ ਦਵੇ। ਇਸ ਬਾਬਤ ਜਾਗਰੁਕਤਾ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤਾਂ ਵੀ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈਆਂ ਹਨ।
ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਜੋ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲੇ
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਆਯੁਸ਼ਮਾਨ ਖੁਰਾਨਾ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਤਾਹਿਰਾ ਕਸ਼ਯਪ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਝਿਜਕ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ।
ਫਿਲਮ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਸੋਨਾਲੀ ਬੇਂਦਰੇ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ।
Skip Instagram post by iamsonalibendre
View this post on Instagram
“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” – Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I’ve had to push past it… a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight. It’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues… my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It’s yet another test… Student all my life… Learning all my life… #OneDayAtATime 📷: @srishtibehlarya
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
End of Instagram post by iamsonalibendre
ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਇਮਰਾਨ ਹਾਸ਼ਮੀ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੰਜ ਸਾਲਾ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਦੀ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਲਿਖੀ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਸੰਦ ਆ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ:
(ਬੀਬੀਸੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTERਅਤੇ YouTube 'ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ।)