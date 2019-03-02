ਕੈਂਸਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸਜੀ ਇਸ ਲਾੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਵਾਇਰਲ

  • 2 ਮਾਰਚ 2019
ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ Image copyright Instagram/@naviindranpillai

ਇੱਕ ਲਾੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਕੁਝ ਵੱਖਰੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮਕਸਦ ਵੀ।

ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਲੁੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਪੋਸਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, "ਮੈਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਚੀਜ਼ ਵੀ ਰੋਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ। ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ। ਕੈਂਸਰ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ।"

ਇਸ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਬਾਰੇ ਲਿਖਦਿਆਂ ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਬਚਪਨ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵੱਡੇ ਦਿਨ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੁਪਣੇ ਸਜਾਏ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।”

“ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਇਸ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਆਪਣੇ ਖਾਸ ਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਕ ਟਾਲ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਜਾਂ ਫਿਰ ਰੱਦ ਹੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।”

“ਇੱਕ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਇਲਾਜ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਆਪਣੇ ਵਾਲ ਗੁਆਉਣਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਔਖਾ ਸੀ।”

“ਮੈਨੂੰ ਲਗਦਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਮੈਂ ਇੰਨੀ ਸੋਹਣੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੀ ਕਿ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ਜਾਂ ਮੈਂ ਇੱਕ ਦੁਲਹਨ ਵਾਂਗ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰ ਸਕਾਂ ਪਰ ਜੋ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਹੈ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਉਹ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਖੁਦ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜੋ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਉਸਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।"

ਆਪਣੇ ਬ੍ਰਾਈਡਲ ਫੋਟੋਸ਼ੂਟ ਦੀ ਲੜੀ ਨੂੰ "ਬੋਲਡ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਬ੍ਰਾਇਡ" ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਨਵੀ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਇਸ ਹੌਂਸਲੇ ਲਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਾ ਖੱਟੀ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਾਰੀਫ਼ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਿਹਾ।

ਅਪੂਰਵਾ ਪੁਜਾਰੀ ਨਾਮ ਦੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਅਕਾਊਂਟ ਤੋਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਹੋ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਤਰੀਕਾ ਦਿਖਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਹੈ।"

ਸ਼ਾਲਿਨੀ ਰਵਿੰਦਰਨ ਨੇ ਕਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਹੈ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੋਹਣੇ ਹੋ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੰਨੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਰੱਬ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰੇ।"

Image copyright Instagram/@naviindranpillai

ਮੂਨ ਡਾਂਗ ਨੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗਰਾਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਮਾਲ ਦਾ ਜਜ਼ਬਾ ਹੈ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸੋਹਣੀ ਦੁਲਹਨ ਹੋ, ਨਾਂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਜਜ਼ਬੇ ਵਿਚ ਪਰ ਦਿੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਵੀ।"

ਐਸਪੀ ਸੋਨਾਲੀ ਲਿਖਦੀ ਹੈ, "ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਹੋ। ਸਿਹਤ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ ਜੋ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਾਰ ਨੀਵਾਂ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਦੇ ਹੋ।"

Image copyright Instagram/@naviindranpillai

ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇਹੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ, ਨਵੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੇ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕਤਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਇੰਦਰਾਨ ਪਿੱਲਈ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਪੋਸਟਸ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਉਂਟ 'ਤੇ #KissedByCancer ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਕੈਂਸਰ ਹੁਣ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੀ ਜੋ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਦ ਤੋਂ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਡਰਾ ਕੇ ਚਾਰ ਦੀਵਾਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਬੰਦ ਕਰ ਦਵੇ। ਇਸ ਬਾਬਤ ਜਾਗਰੁਕਤਾ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤਾਂ ਵੀ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਜੋ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਬੋਲੇ

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਆਯੁਸ਼ਮਾਨ ਖੁਰਾਨਾ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਤਾਹਿਰਾ ਕਸ਼ਯਪ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਝਿਜਕ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਈ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ।

ਫਿਲਮ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਸੋਨਾਲੀ ਬੇਂਦਰੇ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਪੋਸਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਸਨ।

ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਇਮਰਾਨ ਹਾਸ਼ਮੀ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੰਜ ਸਾਲਾ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਦੀ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੜਾਈ ਦੇਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਕਿਤਾਬ ਲਿਖੀ ਹੈ।

