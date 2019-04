#RajeDaEndgame. Premiering on May 19th at all poll booths near you!

Endgame is approaching Raja Sahib. You are Punjab’s #Thanos who gave suffering to Farmers, Dalits, Women and Youth. Now these #Avengers will topple you from your Gaddi on May 19.#EndGame #endgamecountdown pic.twitter.com/OUu7A5Umvs