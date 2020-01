ਨਨਕਾਣਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰੇ 'ਤੇ ਪਥਰਾਅ, ਭੜਕੀ ਭੀੜ ਨੇ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ ਘੇਰਾ

Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib, birth place of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM @narendramodi ji to take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority. pic.twitter.com/h5SDuIxndH