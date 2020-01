ਸਾਨੀਆ ਮਿਰਜ਼ਾ ਦੀ ਮਾਂ ਬਣਨ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਜਿੱਤ, ਹੋਰ ਖਿਡਾਰਨਾਂ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ

Today was one of the most special days of my https://t.co/OmE4Vq7KlQ have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places 🙃YES my baby boy,we did it💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xxPQ4E2IFE