ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਐਤਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਅਫ਼ਵਾਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਡਾਈ ਨੀਂਦ, ਬਟਲਾ ਹਾਊਸ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਚ ਭਗਦੜ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਮੌਤ

EVEN IF IT'S RUMOR

Smt. Shalini Singh, IPS, Jt.CP/Western Range, myself and Sh. Samir Sharma IPS Addl. DCP/West on area patrol & interaction with citizens at Khyala-Raghubir Ngr & Madipur. Life's running at an easy pace; nothing worrisome. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/C7AYvszFDi