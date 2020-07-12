ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ, ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਹੋਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਬੱਚਨ
ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।
ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਮੁੰਬਈ ਦੇ ਨਾਨਾਵਤੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਉੱਧਰ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਵੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ।
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਹਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜੇਸ਼ ਟੋਪੇ ਨੇ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਏਐੱਨਐਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ, ''ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਦਾ ਏਂਟੀਜੇਨ ਟੈਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਆਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਹੋਰ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਜਯਾ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਐਸ਼ਵਰਿਆ ਰਾਏ ਬੱਚਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅੱਜ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ।''
Both #AmitabhBachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test & they have tested positive for #COVID19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested, their results will come tomorrow: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/iXpuFJR1xQ— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020
ਆਪਣੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਅਕਾਊਂਟਸ 'ਤੇ ਬਕਾਇਦਾ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਕੋਵਿਡ-19 ਦੇ ਲਈ ਮੇਰਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ਼ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਆਉਣੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਹਨ।''
ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਜਿਹੜਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਈ ਲੰਘੇ 10 ਦਿਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਮੇਰੇ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਲਵੇ।''
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਨੇ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬੀ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਦੁਆ
ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਤੇਸ਼ ਦੇਸ਼ਮੁਖ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਦੇ ਛੇਤੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਛੇਤੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੋ ਜਾਓ ਵੀਰੋ'' ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਦੁਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।''
Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020
ਮਨੋਜ ਬਾਜਪਾਈ, ਪਰਿਣੀਤੀ ਚੋਪੜਾ, ਅਮਿਸ਼ਾ ਪਟੇਲ, ਚਿਰੰਜੀਵੀ ਸਣੇ ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਦੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
Wishing you a speedy recovery Sir @SrBachchan 🙏🙏 https://t.co/FatWMDGWg2— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 11, 2020
God no no ... this is the worst news .. wishing the God of our film industry and the living legend we alllll love and worship @SrBachchan the speediest recovery ... prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/s2XccUQBnl— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 11, 2020
Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020
Prayers... You’re a fighter & the personification of ‘Survivor’... FIGHT!!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 11, 2020
Duas..🤲 #AmitabhBachchan
Oh dear God... Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery. 🙏🙏😇 #AmitabhBachchan— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 11, 2020
All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan Get well Soon! https://t.co/WsmqTw7y9t— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 11, 2020
