ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ, ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਹੋਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕੀ ਬੋਲੇ ਬੱਚਨ

ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਸ਼ਨੀਵਾਰ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।

ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਮੁੰਬਈ ਦੇ ਨਾਨਾਵਤੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਉੱਧਰ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਵੀ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਹਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜੇਸ਼ ਟੋਪੇ ਨੇ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਏਐੱਨਐਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ, ''ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਤੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਦਾ ਏਂਟੀਜੇਨ ਟੈਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਆਏ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਹੋਰ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਜਯਾ ਬੱਚਨ ਅਤੇ ਐਸ਼ਵਰਿਆ ਰਾਏ ਬੱਚਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅੱਜ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ।''

ਆਪਣੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਅਕਾਊਂਟਸ 'ਤੇ ਬਕਾਇਦਾ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਕੋਵਿਡ-19 ਦੇ ਲਈ ਮੇਰਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਪੌਜ਼ਿਟਿਵ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ਼ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਤੀਜੇ ਆਉਣੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਹਨ।''

ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਜਿਹੜਾ ਵੀ ਕੋਈ ਲੰਘੇ 10 ਦਿਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਮੇਰੇ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਇਆ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਕੋਰੋਨਾਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਲਵੇ।''

ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਨੇ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬੀ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਦੁਆ

ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਤੇਸ਼ ਦੇਸ਼ਮੁਖ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਬੱਚਨ ਦੇ ਛੇਤੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, ''ਛੇਤੀ ਠੀਕ ਹੋ ਜਾਓ ਵੀਰੋ'' ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਦੁਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।''

ਮਨੋਜ ਬਾਜਪਾਈ, ਪਰਿਣੀਤੀ ਚੋਪੜਾ, ਅਮਿਸ਼ਾ ਪਟੇਲ, ਚਿਰੰਜੀਵੀ ਸਣੇ ਕਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਦੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

