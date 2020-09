ਖੇਤੀ ਆਰਡੀਨੈਂਸ: ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਕੁਲਜੀਤ ਨਾਗਰਾ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ

Deeply saddened by the passing of farmer Bill by the BJP-Akali Govt. I hereby tender my resignation as MLA Fatehgarh Sahib in support of farmer's cause. @PunjabGovtIndia @capt_amarinder @CMOPb @ANI @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @BabushahiCom @sunilkjakhar @RanakpINC