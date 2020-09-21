ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਭਿਵੰਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਢਹਿ ਗਈ, 8 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਭਿਵੰਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਢਹਿ ਜਾਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਅੱਠ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ।
ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਏਐਨਆਈ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ 20 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।
ਇਸ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ 20 ਤੋਂ 25 ਲੋਕ ਫਸੇ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।
#UPDATE Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued: Thane Municipal Corporation PRO #Maharashtra https://t.co/kGgAEs3vDP— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ
ਠਾਣੇ ਮਿਉਂਸਿਪਲ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਪੰਜ ਹੋਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
#UPDATE: 20 people have been rescued by locals. At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped, as per initial information: NDRF #Maharashtra https://t.co/9juGy51cNW pic.twitter.com/kIAURWPdpt— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
ਐਨਡੀਆਰਐਫ਼ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।
