ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਭਿਵੰਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਢਹਿ ਗਈ, 8 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ

ਤਸਵੀਰ ਸਰੋਤ, TWITTER@ANI

ਤਸਵੀਰ ਕੈਪਸ਼ਨ,

ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਏਐਨਆਈ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ 20 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ

ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੇ ਭਿਵੰਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲਾ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਢਹਿ ਜਾਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਅੱਠ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

ਨਿਊਜ਼ ਏਜੰਸੀ ਏਐਨਆਈ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ, ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ 20 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਇਸ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ 20 ਤੋਂ 25 ਲੋਕ ਫਸੇ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਹੈ।

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

ਠਾਣੇ ਮਿਉਂਸਿਪਲ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਮਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਪੰਜ ਹੋਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Skip Twitter post, 3

End of Twitter post, 3

ਐਨਡੀਆਰਐਫ਼ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਬਚਾਅ ਕਾਰਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:-

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਵੇਖੋ

Skip YouTube post, 1
ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੈਪਸ਼ਨ, ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ: ਬਾਹਰੀ ਸਾਈਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਮਗਰੀ 'ਚ ਇਸ਼ਤਿਹਾਰ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ

End of YouTube post, 1

Skip YouTube post, 2
ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੈਪਸ਼ਨ, ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ: ਬਾਹਰੀ ਸਾਈਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਮਗਰੀ 'ਚ ਇਸ਼ਤਿਹਾਰ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ

End of YouTube post, 2

Skip YouTube post, 3
ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕੈਪਸ਼ਨ, ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ: ਬਾਹਰੀ ਸਾਈਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਮਗਰੀ 'ਚ ਇਸ਼ਤਿਹਾਰ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ

End of YouTube post, 3

(ਬੀਬੀਸੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER ਅਤੇ YouTube 'ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ।)