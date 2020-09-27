ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ 82 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਇੰਝ ਕੀਤਾ ਯਾਦ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਮੋਢੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਉਹ 82 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਨ।
ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਦੇ ਬਾੜਮੇਰ ਤੋਂ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਵਾਜਪੇਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼, ਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸਾਂਭੀ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੇਜਰ ਵੀ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਲਾਣੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ,"ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਲਗਨ ਨਾਲ ਸੇਵਾ ਕੀਤੀ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੰਬਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਂਭਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿੱਤ, ਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਛਾਪ ਛੱਡੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਨਾਲ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਾਂ।"
Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020
End of Twitter post, 1
ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ,"ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਨੋਖੇ ਨਜ਼ਰੀਏ ਲਈ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹਮਾਇਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਾ ਹੈ। ਓਮ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ।"
Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020
End of Twitter post, 2
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਤੀਜਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਮਾਨਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਮੌਤ ਉੱਪਰ ਅਫ਼ਸੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਭਾਅ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਛੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਬੀਮਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਲੜ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।
Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020
True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years.
End of Twitter post, 3
