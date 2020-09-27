ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ 82 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਇੰਝ ਕੀਤਾ ਯਾਦ

ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ

ਤਸਵੀਰ ਸਰੋਤ, Hindutan Times

ਤਸਵੀਰ ਕੈਪਸ਼ਨ,

ਸਾਲ 1938 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਕੁਝ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਲੰਬਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਰਹੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਸਨ

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦੇ ਮੋਢੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਉਹ 82 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਨ।

ਰਾਜਸਥਾਨ ਦੇ ਬਾੜਮੇਰ ਤੋਂ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਵਾਜਪੇਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼, ਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸਾਂਭੀ ਸੀ। ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ੌਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੇਜਰ ਵੀ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਚਲਾਣੇ ਉੱਪਰ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ,"ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਦੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਲਗਨ ਨਾਲ ਸੇਵਾ ਕੀਤੀ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੰਬਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਜੁੜ ਕੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਂਭਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿੱਤ, ਰੱਖਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਛਾਪ ਛੱਡੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਨਾਲ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਾਂ।"

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਖਿਆ,"ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਨੋਖੇ ਨਜ਼ਰੀਏ ਲਈ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹਮਾਇਤੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਾ ਹੈ। ਓਮ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ।"

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਤੀਜਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਮਾਨਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਜਸਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਮੌਤ ਉੱਪਰ ਅਫ਼ਸੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਭਾਅ ਦੇ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਛੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਬੀਮਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਲੜ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ।

