My dearest complicated, oh so precious 2016, I'll keep it short, even though you kept it long. Looking back I have enjoyed this ride thoroughly, I mean well.. for the majority of it. Thank you for being so abundantly kind and so ferociously unpredictable. I will be grateful for both, it has made me braver and made my faith in humanity stronger. Letting you go ever so lightly.. All my love X P.S Put in a good word for me with 2017.

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:55am PST