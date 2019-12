ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਪਾਸਪੋਰਟ ਖਰਾਬ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇ, ਫਟ ਜਾਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਾਨੀਆਂ ਆ ਸਕਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ

View this post on Instagram

I am typing this having just been released from immigration detention! I can’t quite beleive it. I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next... however long... in an immigration detention centre. Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn’t posted online I would 100% still be stuck without my passport! This scares me because it is such a privilege to have a following on social media - people can hear me. What if I didn’t have a social media following? I can’t bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in where no one can hear you. Extremely grateful that the British government worked with Maldivian representatives. Pushed by the UK press too (so epic thank you!) Also thank you to Maldivian immigration for letting me in to your beautiful country! In spite of me crying for 9 hours and scaring everyone at the airport, I made some lovely friends (the group of 7 airport guys that didn’t leave me while I was wailing) on reflection they couldn’t leave me, because I was being detained. But still they were kind. They ran me through the best bits of the potential prison I was almost spending Christmas in, every cloud etc! I even had a laugh with the immigration officers in the end. Oddly excited for the reunion when I leave. Please everyone check your passports I didn’t realise that 2 pages had fallen out of the centre. SO SO traumatised but grateful thank you thank you thank you. Toff’s Christmas is back on. On that note wonder what I would have got on Christmas Day in the detention centre? Trying to make light of it but it was a really horrible experience.