Lingohack: английский по новостям

Этот видеоурок подготовлен на основе трех новостных репортажей.

СКРИПТ УРОКА

The president of the European Commission says the EU is in crisis but not at risk as a result of Brexit. In his first 'state of the union' address since Britain voted to leave the EU, Jean-Claude Juncker warns there are too many areas where cooperation between nations is lacking.

Confidential medical files of US Olympic athletes, including the gymnast Simone Biles and tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, have been leaked by Russian hackers. A Russian news agency published details of banned drugs being taken under doping rules.

Scientists think they may have cracked how Lucy, our human ancestor who lived more than 3 million years ago, actually died. Lucy was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. New research shows she may well have fallen out of a tree.

ИЗУЧАЕМАЯ ЛЕКСИКА:

address - обращение

to leak - сливать (информацию)

to crack - зд. разгадать или наконец понять

