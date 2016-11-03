Lingohack: английский по новостям

Видео

Этот видеоурок подготовлен на основе трех новостных репортажей.

СКРИПТ УРОКА

Nepal's army has finished draining a dangerous lake near Mount Everest. Officials say it's the highest drainage project of its kind in the world. The equipment was airlifted up to 5,000 metres for the work. It's vital to protect communities downstream and prevent flooding. Scientists say global warming makes glaciers melt fast and lakes get filled up.

A hormone injection has been shown to be a safe and effective method of contraception for men. Scientists in the US say the jab was almost 96 per cent effective in tests. However, more research is needed as a relatively high number developed side effects, including acne and mood disorders.

Thousands of baby Taricaya turtles have been released into the Peruvian Amazon. The move is part of an effort to save them from extinction after extensive logging and development in the rainforest.

ИЗУЧАЕМАЯ ЛЕКСИКА

to airlift - перевозить по воздуху

side effect - побочный эффект

to release - отпустить на волю

