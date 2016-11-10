Lingohack: английский по новостям

Видео

В разделe Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка.

Этот видеоурок подготовлен на основе трех новостных репортажей.

СКРИПТ УРОКА

One of the most stunning shock results in American political history has seen Donald Trump storm to victory in the race for the White House. The 70-year-old billionaire businessman with no political background will be the 45th president of the United States, shattering the dreams of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, who had been narrowly ahead in the polls.

There are an estimated 100,000 homeless people living in the Indian capital of Delhi. A few makeshift cinemas are providing some much-needed entertainment and relaxation in the hardship of their lives. They have become a place to socialise and relax. Regular visitors who settle down for a good film include migrant labourers and rickshaw pullers.

Chris Jelley left boxes across Exmoor (in the UK) asking the public to leave poems inside. Inspired by the landscape, 6,000 people wrote verses. Chris says most people would be frightened if they were told to write a poem but he told me that here in the open, with no pressure, they felt more confident and creative.

ИЗУЧАЕМАЯ ЛЕКСИКА

to storm - прорываться

to shatter the dreams - разрушить или разбить мечты

makeshift - зд. импровизированный

to inspire - вдохновить или воодушевить

УЧИТЕ АНГЛИЙСКИЙ С БИ-БИ-СИ: